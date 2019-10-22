Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Visits Kevin Hart Amid Comedian’s Accident Recovery, and He Has the Perfect Gift for Him

It should come as no surprise that The Rock starts his week off with an intense workout at his favorite gym, Iron Paradise. The 47-year-old star shared everything that is in his customized Rock gym bag. There were plenty of interesting trinkets contained within, but the funniest one was an action figure Dwayne Johnson used to mock his good friend, Kevin Hart.

At one point in the clip, he pulled out a tiny action figure of himself and said, “I packed this myself,” Johnson joked. “This didn’t come from my babies, because I’m going to see my best friend, Kevin Hart, and I always like to bring him a few toys that he can play with. He likes my Rock doll, because we kind of play, ‘Hey, here’s my doll, where’s your doll?’”

The Rock then gave a quick health update on Hart following his car accident in September. “He’s recovering from his injuries, he’s doing great. Can’t wait to come back, but I always gotta take care of my son,” he said.

There was all sorts of other fun stuff in the bag. There was a Maui doll from the Pixar film Moana, in which he starred; there was a page from a Trolls coloring book; he had a small bottle of seven-year aged tequila that is a sample of his new liquor line; there was a pack of post-workout hot dogs; a beanie; headphones and a magic 8 ball.

Hart’s accident occurred when his friend, Jared Black lost control of Hart’s 1970 Plymouth Barracuda. The car spun off the road and down an embankment. Hart suffered fractures to his spine which have required surgery and intense physical therapy.

Also in the car was Black’s fiancee, Rebecca Broxterman. None of the three are believed to have been wearing seat belts. The driver was not under the influence of drugs or alcohol. On October 10, Hart released a message via his attorney, saying, “I have nothing but love for Jared and wish him and Rebecca a speedy recovery.”

Hart has been doing some press for his forthcoming film, Jumanji: The Next Level, but his attorney Andrew Brettler has made it clear that he is not fully back to work yet.

“Hart has not been in full costume for these shoots and he’s not walking much for them either — sitting through most of the day — even though he can walk on his own,” Brettler said. “Hart doesn’t anticipate going back to work full time until early next year, assuming everything stays on track with his physical therapy.”