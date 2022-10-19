Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's 15-Year Dream Is Finally About to Come True

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is about to make his 15-year dream a reality. The former WWE Superstar will be featured in the new DC film Black Adam, which hits theatres on Friday. This led to Johnson going to Instagram and posting a 15-year-old article about him starring in the movie. In the Instagram post, Johnson said this film to 15 years to make because there was some pushback.

"15 hard years of fighting to make this passion project a reality," Johnson wrote. "Years of studio execs saying 'is there any other DC superheroes you want to play INSTEAD of Black Adam?' My answer was always no. ...A slave, yet blessed with the powers of Superman – Teth Adam is full of rage because his family was ripped away from him. Gone forever. You may not agree with Black Adam's form of justice, but he's a protector of his people and will always do what's right."

"Johnson went on to explain why Black Adam is important to him. "When I was a little boy the one thing that drew me to Teth Adam when I saw my first Black Adam comic…. He was a hero of color. That mattered to me then. As it matters to me now. Kids of ALL colors around the world will now be able to see themselves in Black Adam."

Black Adam is the 11th film in the DC Extended Universe and the first since The Suicide Squad in 2021. The movie had its world premiere in Mexico City on October 3 and has earned a 55% score from Rotten Tomatoes. Along with Johnson, Black Adam stars Aldis Hodge, Noah Centineo, Sarah Shai, Marwan Kenzari, Quntessia Swindell and Pierce Brosnan.

When speaking with the New York Times, Johnson talked about where the direction of DC films is headed. "It's a unique time in the superhero genre, where there's the introduction of fresh blood and new characters on both sides of the aisle — at Marvel and certainly at DC," Johnson said, per Deadline. "And the launching of Black Adam is converging with a time where they are also bringing in new leadership at Warner Bros. and new leadership on the DC side is soon to be coming in. I feel very confident about the direction of the DC universe. It is going to require real strategy and real leadership."