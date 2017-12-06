Dwayne Johnson’s ‘Relentless’ Response to Hollywood Walk of Fame Induction

Dwayne Johnson has certainly made his mark on Hollywood over the years, and the wrestler-turned-actor is now being honored for his contributions to the industry with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Variety reports.

Johnson will be honored in the motion-picture category by the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce.

“Not only does Dwayne have a great personality and talent, but he also does a great amount of philanthropic work which is part of the criteria for earning an immortal spot on the Walk of Fame,” producer of Walk of Fame ceremonies Ana Martinez said. “We envision scores of photos being taken at his star by his fans.”

Johnson responded to the report on Twitter, calling the distinction an “honor.”

“A true true honor. What a full circle journey,” he wrote. “So grateful and so many people to thank. See everyone there! Tequila on me.”

During his Hollywood career, Johnson has starred in films like San Andreas, Disney’s Moana, multiple Fast & Furious movies, G.I. Joe: Retaliation and Hercules. He is set to star in the upcoming Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, as well as a Fast & Furious spinoff based on his character, Hobbs, in 2019.

Johnson will be inducted during a ceremony on Dec. 13.

