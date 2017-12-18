Dwayne Johnson ‘Will Never Give up’ Sexiest Man Alive Title to Blake Shelton

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson may have been dethroned as People‘s Sexiest Man Alive, but he won’t give up the title without a fight.

The Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle actor told Ellen DeGeneres that “it’s not easy” to see Blake Shelton throw around the title of 2017’s Sexiest Man Alive after beating Johnson, who earned the honor in 2016.

“The truth is, I love Blake and I love his music, but the truth is I will never give up the title of Sexiest Man Alive,” Johnson said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show Friday. “I literally refuse to give it up.”

“Maybe you just didn’t work hard enough this year at the sexiness,” DeGeneres suggested.

“I thought I did but he came in in the eleventh hour and just beat me… right under the radar… I didn’t expect that. I thought I was gonna be two time,” he admitted.

Despite losing one title, Johnson has gained at least two other new ones in December.

On December 13, the former wrestler and actor earned a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. In the middle of his acceptance speech, the 45-year-old picked up two-year-old daughter Jasmine and shared an emotional message.

“I’m going to show you what it all means,” he said as he took Jasmine from his girlfriend, Lauren Hashian. “The hard work, the work you put in with your own two hands… it all comes down to this. It all comes down to your family, and working hard to love and protect and do everything you can to make your family and the ones you love, their lives better.”

Jasmine responded, saying “I love you” into the mic for all to hear.

Just two days prior, Johnson revealed that the family he cherishes will be growing by one. He announced on social media December 11 that he and Hashian were expecting their second child, a daughter, together.

“Our Jasmine Lia would like to make a big announcement – IT’S A GIRL!” he wrote alongside a photo of Jasmine sitting in front of a Christmas tree. A sign above her read, “It’s a girl! Can’t wait to be a big sister!! And finally be the Boss!”

“[Hashian] and I are boundlessly grateful for this blessing as this spring we’ll welcome our second baby. Plus, Jazzy is excited to boss around and protect her lil’ sis. And once again, big daddy is completely surrounded by beautiful estrogen and loving, powerful female mana. All girls. One dude. And a boy dog. I wouldn’t have it any other way,” he continued.

Johnson also has a 16-year-old daughter, Simone Alexandra Johnson, whom he shares with ex-wife and manager Dany Garcia.