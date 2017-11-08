More Details Surface About 'Dukes of Hazzard' Star’s Heinous Crime
Earlier today, news broke that veteran TV actor, Tom Wopat was arrested on multiple charges, which included indecent assault and battery. Now, new details are emerging about that arrest.
It's being reported that the charge of "felony indecent assault" stems from an incident on the set of his new play, 42nd Street, at the Reagle Theatre in Waltham, Massachusetts.
According to TMZ, a woman on the set of the play told police that during a rehearsal on July 23 that Wopat walked up behind her and placed his hands on her backside. She also claims he placed his fingers between her buttocks.
The report goes on to detail that the alleged victim approached the show's producers, who then confronted Wopat. The actor denied the claims and reportedly said, "F--- them all."
Other reports of misconduct on Wopat's part include unwarranted and unsolicited physical conduct with at least two other women on the set of the play.
In one case, he's accused of peeling a woman's flaking sunburn skin off of her arm. Wopat has reportedly denied the claims to the police, but did admit to once "lightly" touching a woman on her hip and saying, "I like the way you work."
Wopat isn't the only celebrity to run into trouble with police in the past month. Scroll down to see stories of other celebrities who have recently found themselves on the opposite side of the law.
Aaron Carter Arrested for Alleged DUI and Drug Possession
Aaron Carter and his girlfriend were recently arrested in the state of Georgia
The 29-year-old singer was charged with driving under the influence, possession of less than one ounce of marijuana and possession of drug-related objects. He was pulled over at around 9 p.m., just about 90 miles north of Atlanta, according to authorities.
TMZ reported that Carter refused to undergo a breathalyzer and drug test to determine his blood alcohol level.
His girlfriend, Madison Parker, was with him in the car and was arrested at the scene as well, police told ABC News. She was charged with possession of marijuana, obstruction of law enforcement officers and possession of drug-related objects.
Carter's arrest came a few hours after he tweeted that he was not able to make his Kansas City show due to "transportation issues."
"He promises to come back soon. He apologizes to his fans in KC and Mix93.3," he wrote.prevnext
Rapper DMX Arrested for Tax Fraud
It's been reported that rapper DMX was arrested and charged with "tax fraud."
DMX, allegedly, was creating accounts in other people's names and paying personal expenses mostly in cash in order to evade taxes, per a story by The Hollywood Reporter.
The rapper was taken into custody on Thursday after turning himself in. He is scheduled to go before a judge on Friday. The charges were brought against him by the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York and by the Internal Revenue Service.
The 46-year-old was charged with 14 counts, including "one count of corruptly endeavoring to obstruct and impede the due administration of Internal Revenue Laws, one count of evasion of payment of income taxes, six counts of evasion of assessment of income tax liability, and six counts of failure to file a U.S. individual income tax return."
He has also been accused of "filing a false affidavit in U.S. Bankruptcy Court" which listed his income as "unknown" for multiple years.
This isn't DMX's first run-in with the law.
He has incurred at least 15 driving arrests, as well as criminal arrests ranging from "drug possession, DUI, theft and animal cruelty to probation violations, aggravated assault, failure to pay child support, possession of a weapon" and much more.prevnext
'Love & Hip-Hop: Atlanta' Star Karen King Arrested
Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star, Karen King was arrested for allegedly skipping car payments on a Maserati.
The arrest took place in a courtroom on Monday, while King was dealing with a different case. "She was arrested for an entirely different one on the spot," a law enforcement source told TMZ.
She was taken into custody in Atlanta on a warrant for her arrest for missing her car payment.0comments
King was in court to deal with her pending identity fraud case, but TMZ reports that she was taken away by deputies when the court clerk revealed her car payment warrant.
She is being accused of skipping months of payments on the car she purchased in 2014, which led to a judge signing off on a warrant for her back in October.prev