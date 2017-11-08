More Details Surface About 'Dukes of Hazzard' Star’s Heinous Crime

Earlier today, news broke that veteran TV actor, Tom Wopat was arrested on multiple charges, which included indecent assault and battery. Now, new details are emerging about that arrest.

It's being reported that the charge of "felony indecent assault" stems from an incident on the set of his new play, 42nd Street, at the Reagle Theatre in Waltham, Massachusetts.

According to TMZ, a woman on the set of the play told police that during a rehearsal on July 23 that Wopat walked up behind her and placed his hands on her backside. She also claims he placed his fingers between her buttocks.

The report goes on to detail that the alleged victim approached the show's producers, who then confronted Wopat. The actor denied the claims and reportedly said, "F--- them all."

Other reports of misconduct on Wopat's part include unwarranted and unsolicited physical conduct with at least two other women on the set of the play.

In one case, he's accused of peeling a woman's flaking sunburn skin off of her arm. Wopat has reportedly denied the claims to the police, but did admit to once "lightly" touching a woman on her hip and saying, "I like the way you work."

