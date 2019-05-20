Did the Duggar Daughters Shade Their Mom on Mother’s Day?

Mother’s Day has come and gone, but some are wondering if the Duggar daughters shaded their Mom on the matriarchal holiday?

In Touch Weekly’s Dishin’ on the Duggars podcast notes that many of the Duggar girls did not even refer to their mom, Michelle Duggar, in social media posts, such as Jessa Seewald and Joy-Anna Forsyth.

However, Jill Dillard did heap praise on Mama Duggar, sharing a photo of them together and gushing over her in the post’s caption.

Jill wasn’t the only Duggar daughter to honor Michelle on Mother’s day, as Jana Duggar also posted about their mom.

She shared a photo of Michelle holding a baby raccoon, as well as screenshots from a devotional about motherhood.

It is also entirely possible that the Duggar daughters who did not post in social media simply wished Michelle a Happy Mother’s Day in person, or by text or phone call, but it is certainly a curious situation.