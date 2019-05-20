Did the Duggar Daughters Shade Their Mom on Mother’s Day?

Mother’s Day has come and gone, but some are wondering if the Duggar daughters shaded their Mom on the matriarchal holiday?
In Touch Weekly’s Dishin’ on the Duggars podcast notes that many of the Duggar girls did not even refer to their mom, Michelle Duggar, in social media posts, such as Jessa Seewald and Joy-Anna Forsyth.
Videos by PopCulture.com
However, Jill Dillard did heap praise on Mama Duggar, sharing a photo of them together and gushing over her in the post’s caption.
View this post on Instagram
So grateful for my mom this Mother’s Day! ❤️ She demonstrates what a selfless, joyful, patient mother should look like as she raised and continues to raise all 19 of us! 🌸 She is the most loving person you’ll ever meet! 🌷She always takes time to invest in the life of her kids and is constantly looking for ways to bless others! ☀️I’m so grateful to have the most amazing mom in the world as my mom and a great role model for me and many others! 🤗💕 #happymothersday
Jill wasn’t the only Duggar daughter to honor Michelle on Mother’s day, as Jana Duggar also posted about their mom.
She shared a photo of Michelle holding a baby raccoon, as well as screenshots from a devotional about motherhood.
View this post on Instagram
Happy Mothers Day to the Best Mom Ever!!!! I couldn’t have prayed for a better Mother! You are someone that wholeheartedly and humbly seeks after God and that challenges the rest of us to do the same! You are tender, compassionate, loving, diligent and truly the greatest servant of all! You’re someone that cheers me on and encourages me to do my best! You’re the greatest friend anyone could ever ask for! You’re the one I can go to for anything and have always been there for me on my good days and bad. You’ve cleaned up countless faces, messes and tears. You’ve sacrificed your time, sleep, energy and even money to help us when we’re in need. You’ve been a teacher, nurse, cook, coach and counselor… just to name a few! Many times you put your life on hold to take a call, a text or ride… to listen, help, calm down, cheer up, or be by our side. Even when you’ve felt your worst, you’ve done your best with joy, love and great care. I’m so honored and blessed to have a tender, caring Mom like you! I only hope to have some of that rub off on me someday! 😋 Praying today is as special a day for you, as YOU are to each of us! Love you dearly! – Jana ❤️ . . “Successful Mothers are not the ones that have never struggled, they are the ones that never give up, despite the struggles.”
It is also entirely possible that the Duggar daughters who did not post in social media simply wished Michelle a Happy Mother’s Day in person, or by text or phone call, but it is certainly a curious situation.