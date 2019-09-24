‘Duck Dynasty’ Sisters Sadie and Bella Robertson Look Identical in Rare Photos Together

Sadie Robertson took to Instagram to wish her sister Bella Robertson a happy 17th birthday and instead of keeping things generic, she rolled with 17 words that describes her sister in the sweetest of ways. Not only that, but the sisters — who are only a few years apart — look identical in most of the photos together!

Fans couldn’t help but to flood the comment section with an outpouring of love for each of the girls, with one writing, “This is the BEST thing ever! And all so true!! I love how you two love each other!”

Bella replied with, “I LOVE YOU SO MUCH SADIE BABYYY !!! thank u angel.”

Another fan commented on the sisters looking so much alike, posting “Ummm y’all could almost pass for twins!”

Robertson was recently proposed to by her fiancé Christian Huff and is now planning a wedding. Recently, the two took to social media to share a sweet kissing photo that had fans raving. The pair started dating sometime in 2018 and are already chatting about wedding plans and future kids.

Since Robertson came into the public eye when her family rose to fame on Duck Dynasty, she hasn’t slowed down one bit. She competed on Dancing With the Stars in Season 19, tried acting in God’s Not Dead 2 and I’m Not Ashamed, and now she’s known for being a motivational speaker empowering her listeners to grow strength in their faith with God.