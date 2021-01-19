✖

Dua Lipa couldn't believe how an unintentionally "cryptic" social media post led to rumors that she was pregnant! The "Levitating" singer, 25, confirmed during Monday's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! that she is not expecting as she explained how a recent Instagram post sent fans down a rabbit hole. The speculation started last week when Lipa shared photos of herself rocking a green plaid mini-dress with her followers, which she captioned simply with a series of emojis.

"I like finding little random emojis," she told Jimmy Kimmel of the reasoning behind her caption, which would soon prove more significant than she intended. "I put, like, a little baby bottle, a little angel, some sparkles. Random. I really didn't think this through." Posting the photos without much additional thought, Lipa was shocked to see the narrative taking over her comment section.

"I posted it, and then I look at the comments, and then somebody says, 'Is she pregnant?'" the artist continued. "And I look at the picture, I look at the comment, I look at the picture, I look at the comment ... I'm like, 'Surely, I don't look pregnant.'" The speculation soon spread to the headlines. "I see that people have been writing stories saying that I posted some cryptic message that I might be announcing my pregnancy," she added. "And I'm like, 'Oh my god. These emojis have come to bite me in the a—.'"

Lipa immediately deleted the caption on her Instagram, but it remains up on Twitter, where the confounded responses of her fans still remain. But just to reiterate, Lipa assured Kimmel, "I am not pregnant, just to clear up. Not pregnant."

There is something exciting coming from the Grammy winner soon, however. Sunday, Lipa teased on Twitter that she was planning an upcoming release of Future Nostalgia B-sides following the success of her March 2020 album. "B-sides are on the way…" she tweeted, not disclosing a date on which fans can expect the new releases.

It's been a busy year for the artist, who is up for Best Record at the upcoming Grammy Awards. After Future Nostalgia, she released the remix record Club Future Nostalgia, compiled by The Blessed Madonna, in August, as well as the single "Fever" and a number of collaborations. Lipa has linked up with DaBaby for a new version of "Levitating," appeared alongside Miley Cyrus for "Prisoner" off of Cyrus' Plastic Hearts album and has been working with Kylie Minogue on a new version of "Real Groove."