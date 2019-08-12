‘Drunk Taylor Swift’ Is the Internet’s Favorite Taylor Swift After Viral Video

On Saturday, Aug. 10, Taylor Swift held a party to celebrate her music videos for recent singles “ME!” and “You Need to Calm Down,” and at said party, Swift, a person of legal drinking age, appeared to have consumed some alcoholic beverages, as seen in a video that began circulating after the bash.

I really feel like drunk Taylor compliments all the other girls in the bathroom pic.twitter.com/vtLZUXZffq — lexi loves lover (@ifeltenough) August 11, 2019

In the clip, Swift, wearing a rainbow sequined dress with shoulder cutouts, sings along with “You Need to Calm Down,” starting with taking an imaginary shot during the lyric, “Taking shots at me like it’s Patrón.” She then messes up her hair, dances and sits down on a couch before getting back up to keep dancing.

The video was posted to Instagram by RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 11 contestant A’keria Davenport, with the hashtag #DrunkTaylor beginning to trend on Twitter soon after. While Swift may not actually be drunk in the clip, fans still couldn’t get enough of it, with many expressing their delight at seeing Swift literally mess up her hair.

Drunk taylor swift is my two moods pic.twitter.com/wPv53siAOy — desiree (@HolyGroundSwi) August 11, 2019

Seriously drunk Taylor is my mood for the rest of the summer https://t.co/YZVSIKYL08 — 🌈⚡️ (@dontblamesam) August 11, 2019

The hair flip is a MOOD 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 #drunktaylor is the cutest and makes her even more relatable which I didn’t even know was possible but apparently it is 🤷🏼‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/iOKHqnB8WO — Manda🦋✨|”So FUN!” (@SwiftieManda13) August 11, 2019

i love every taylor swift but i have a certain soft spot for drunk taylor swift pic.twitter.com/SEzHOOcHMg — bombalurina enthusiast (@tracesofswift) August 11, 2019

The party was held at the Beauty & Essex restaurant in Los Angeles, with multiple stars who appeared in the “You Need to Calm Down” video attending the celebration including Laverne Cox, Hayley Kiyoko and Hannah Hart.

“Threw a party to celebrate with the people who made the ‘ME!’ & ‘YNTCD’ videos with me- and we had so much fun that ‘Drunk Taylor’ is trending on Twitter. CHEERS,” Swift joked on Instagram alongside a slideshow of a photos from the bash.

On Sunday, the 29-year-old attended the Teen Choice Awards, where she received the inaugural Icon Award. During her acceptance speech, the pop star spoke to her fans in her usual candid manner about the inevitability of messing up sometimes.

“I think one thing I wish I would’ve known as a teen is that mistakes are inevitable,” she said. “Sometimes you think if you try hard enough to make every decision perfectly, you think you can possibly, like, ace life, and never make any mistakes. But it’s normal to make mistakes, and I just want you to know that if you’re out there, and you’re being really hard on yourself right now for something that’s happened, or messing up, or feeling embarrassed, it’s normal. That’s what’s going to happen to you in life.”

“No one gets through unscathed,” she continued. “We’re all gonna have a few scratches on us. We’re living in an insane time, please be kind to yourselves and stand up for yourself, please.”

