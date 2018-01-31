Drew Carey Engaged to Dr. Amie Harwick

The Price is Right host Drew Carey and girlfriend Dr. Amie Harwick are officially engaged, according to a report from PEOPLE.

News first broke back in July that the comedian was dating the 36-year-old sex therapist. Carey lovingly referred to himself as a “lottery winner” when the two made their relationship Instagram official back in July.

The face of a lottery winner (L) A post shared by Drew Carey (@drewfromtv) on Jul 14, 2017 at 4:33pm PDT

Harwick was previously a model on the Price is Right live tour, which Carey has been the host of since he took over for Bob Barker in 2007.

Carey was previously in a relationship with Nicole Jaracz, and the two were together for five years before they called off their engagement back in 2012.

Harwick is a published author, writing the book The New Sex Bible for Women. She attended California Polytechnic University, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology. According to her personal website, she later went on to earn a master’s degree from Pepperdine University (California) in clinical psychology, emphasizing in marriage and family therapy.

Carey was a member of the United States Marine Corps before starting his acting career as a stand-up comedian back in 1985. He achieved national fame with his run as leading role and executive producer on The Drew Carey Show, which ran from 1995-2004 and his hosting role on Whose Line Is It Anyway? from 1998-2007.

Carey, 59, is now a minority owner of the Seattle Sounders MLS team. He took Harwick to her first soccer game back in July.

“I went to my first soccer game this week when I saw the Sounders play the Timbers with (Drew) and it was so much fun,” Harwick wrote on Instagram. “It just happened to be the biggest rivalry in American Soccer.”

Carey made headlines back on Jan. 24 when he was accidentally tackled by a contestant on The Price is Right, leading to a viral video of him tumbling to the floor before laughing the incident off.