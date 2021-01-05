Drew Barrymore Says She Was Stood up on a Celebrity Dating App

✖

Drew Barrymore is subject to the ups and downs of online dating too! The actress and talk show host, 45, confided her latest dating app woes to comedian Nikki Glaser on Monday's episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, revealing that she has seen her fair share of struggles since diving back into the dating pool.

"I booked a date with one guy, finally. He stood me up at the exact time we were supposed to meet," Barrymore told Glaser as the two discussed their dating lives. "And I was like, 'Can't you be a jerk like an hour before?' That would have been such a time saver."

While Barrymore couched her disappointment with the knowledge that ghosting "happens all the time" with dating apps, she also admitted to feeling "so stupid" when it happened to her. Despite the 50 First Dates actress' story, you won't be finding her on Tinder of Bumble. She explained to Glaser that she was on a celebrity dating app exclusive to those in the inner circle of society, sharing, "There are big, high-powered men and of course, I didn't go for any of those. I never have! I was like, oh, the comedy writer, that sounds fun."

While Glaser reassured Barrymore that she was likely stood up by a man who got intimidated by her at the last minute, the star replied simply, "I think he's just an uncourteous person who has reasons that are completely fine to him but is going about them all the wrong way.... We've just got to face the facts. It may be personal, it may not be, but whatever. Let's not fool ourselves in the middle of all of this."

Working through her own insecurities about her body has been another challenge of dating apps, but the mother-of-two is reminding herself to practice self-love. "I'm like, you know what, this is my body. I made two babies. I'm working with what I've got," she said. "You know what, screw it. I love these women in Victoria's Secret campaigns. I love these women on this app and I'm not going to compare myself to them."

Barrymore has been chronicling her life in the dating realm after splitting from ex-husband Will Kopelman in 2016, sharing with Jane Fonda in a September episode of her talk show that she might be swearing off relationships forever. "I'm not closed for business, but I have been exactly in that mentality for the last five years, thinking I just don't have the bandwidth," she said at the time.