Drew Barrymore Opens up About Divorce From Ex Will Kopelman: ‘It’s Not Always Easy’

Drew Barrymore split from ex-husband Will Kopelman in 2016 after three years of marriage, and the actress got candid about the pair’s divorce in a new Instagram post on Friday.

As part of her #TheWayItLooksToUs series, Barrymore shared a photo of herself and Kopelman and used her caption to reflect on the relationship, sharing that while it ultimately didn’t work out, she wouldn’t change a thing.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Once upon a time… I remember reading an article that said I had gotten my happy ending after all,” she began. “Looking at this picture, it sure looks that way. And then, like many times in life for all of us, our plans change and our dreams are adjusted.”

Barrymore and Kopelman share daughters Olive, 6, and Frankie, 4, with the actress calling the girls her “dream.”

“But that doesn’t mean that every second wasn’t worth it,” Barrymore continued in her post. “And if that DeLorean time machine pulled up every day, I would do it all over again. After all, I did get my dream. 2 healthy girls. Will and I continue to marvel at what we made and try to be the best co parents we can be. It’s not always easy and the point is…nothing in life is. But it doesn’t mean that any bitter outweighs the sweet!”

The Santa Clarita Diet star previously reflected on her split from Kopelman on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2017, calling the divorce her “worst nightmare.”

“It was just like my worst nightmare,” Barrymore said. “I so wanted to raise kids in this ultratraditional way and do everything so the polar opposite of my experience.”

Despite their separation, the 43-year-old shared that she and Kopelman were working together to co-parent their daughters and wanted to make sure that they set a good example for their girls.

“It really is about the tone you set, and you can talk until you’re blue in the face, but kids watch what you do every single day of your life, all day long, and that behavior and that example and that love and community and honesty is just, I think, what’s making everything feel safe for my kids,” she said. “And that’s really the intention I had as a parent — how do my kids have this incredible sense of, like, freedom inside their heart, because they know I’ve got them and their dad’s got them and the [rest of their family].”

Photo Credit: Getty / Dia Dipasupil