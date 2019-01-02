Drake Unfollows Kim Kardashian on Instagram After Kanye West Slams Him

Drake has apparently unfollowed Kim Kardashian on Instagram, after her husband Kanye West slammed him for it.

According to The Blast, a scan of both Drake‘s and Kardashian’s Instagram accounts revealed that neither of the celebrities are following each other at this time.

The development comes after West publicly criticized Drake for following his wife on the social media site, tweeting out, “Who’s bright idea was it to tell Drake to follow my wife on Instagram? This person is not Drskes [sic] friend … This man followed my wife on Instagram I feel a public apology in order.”

“I don’t have beef with no one,” West added. “Love everyone but don’t follow my f—ing wife on Instagram.”

The issues between Drake and West started earlier this year when rapper Pusha T, who West produced, told the world about Drake’s son through a diss track. Drake had been keeping the child’s existence private due to not wanting him and his mother to be hounded by paparazzi.

Drake later spoke about the matter on HBO’s The Shop with Lebron James, and expressed that he believed West was the one who told Pusha T about the child.

“I ended up linking with Ye, and he sold me on this whole speech of like, ‘I’m in a great place, I’m making money, and I’m a father, and I wanna be Quincy Jones and help you, but in order to do that, you’ve gotta be transparent with me,’ ” Drake said in the show. ” ‘And you gotta play me your music, and you gotta tell me when you’re dropping.’ And so I was in the studio, guess we all kind of felt a genuine vibe from it. So I play him my music, and I told him when I was dropping.”

The Canadian rapper/actor then shared that he went out to Wyoming to work with West, which is when he shared the details of his private life with the “Jesus Walks” rapper.

“I spent all my time, pretty much working on his stuff,” Drake explained. “And again, I left Wyoming with ‘Lift Yourself’ and a pat on the back. Alright, I’ll try to make the most of this and hopefully he sends some more things through. By the way, I’m in Wyoming, I play him ‘March 14’ I send him a picture of my son. I tell him I’m having trouble with my son’s mother. We had a conversation.”

Later on, he shared about hearing the Pusha T diss track for the first time and realizing that his private matters had gone public.

“Then, the first album drops [Pusha T’s Daytona]. And of course there’s a diss song towards me that you produced, that’s talking about writing?” he said, addressing West as if he was talking to him personally. “I was just there with you, as friends, helping you. And now you’re dissing me. So I’m like, man, this is dark.”

West later claimed that he did not share Drake’s personal life details with Pusha T, and stated that they were trying to squash the beef, but that does not seem to be the case any longer.