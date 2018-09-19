Drake Sues Sexual Assault Accuser for Extortion

Drake is suing a woman for defamation after she allegedly falsely accused him of raping, impregnating and abandoning her in 2017. The lawsuit also charges that she threatened to take her rape charges public if he didn’t pay her off.

The “In My Feelings” rapper’s lawyer, Larry Stein, filed court documents accusing Instagram model Layla Lace (legal name Laquana Morris) of civil extortion, emotional distress, fraud, defamation and abuse of process, with unspecified damages being sought, according to TMZ.

In the lawsuit, Drake (legal name Aubrey Graham) admits to having what he says was consensual sex with Lace after meeting her while on tour in Manchester, England in February 2017. He says that after he stopped responding to Lace’s text messages, she conceited a “fantasy relationship” and sent him a text accusing him of “ignoring” her.

A few months after their sexual encounter in April 2017, Lace shared a post claiming that Drake abandoned her after getting her pregnant.

She also gave an interview to Sirius XM’s Shade 45 show, telling Jazzie Belle that she is “100 percent sure” her baby is Drake’s.

Drake has admitted to fathering a child with his ex, Sophie Brussaux, but says in his lawsuit that “there is no credible evidence of pregnancy, nor any baby, which would have been born [to Lace] last fall.”

The suit also states that Lace refused to undergo a paternity test and that she demanded money for the alleged baby. After Drake refused her requests, she allegedly hired a lawyer to pursue accusations that he raped her during their February 2017 encounter. She admitted to police that she had consensual sex with him but claimed he forced her into oral sex. Drake countered, saying she “voluntarily and seemingly happily performed oral sex.”

Drake’s legal team maintains that Lace’s allegations triggered a criminal investigation and that police in Manchester cleared him he voluntarily flew to the U.K. for an interview. Despite being cleared, Drake said that that Lace continued to demand money in exchange for her silence, this time asking for a million dollars.

“Enough is enough,” the lawsuit states, as reported by The Blast. “With this action, Drake is refusing to allow Layla to get away with her malicious plot and scheme to extort millions of dollars from him by threatening to go public with salacious (and ever changing) false allegations of conduct that simply did not happen. It would be easy for Drake to pay for silence. However, Drake does not want to take the easy way out.”

Drake says he “looks forward to holding Layla and those working in concert with her responsible for her egregious misconduct.”

Lace appears to have taken her social media accounts private.