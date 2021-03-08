Drake Fuels Kim Kardashian Cheating Rumors With Kanye West Call Out

✖

Drake is fueling longstanding rumors that Kim Kardashian cheated on Kanye West with him by dropping a call-out on a new song. On Friday, Drake put out Scary Hours 2, an EP of three new songs, one of which is "Wants and Needs," featuring Lil Baby. The 34-year-old Toronto native takes a verbal jab at West in the track and seems to imply that he did have an affair with Kardashian. "Yeah, I probably should go link with Yeezy, I need me some Jesus / But soon as I started confessin’ my sins, he wouldn’t believe us," Drake raps on the song.

According to In Touch, fans almost immediately picked up on the shade, with one tweeting, "Lmaoo, I know [Kanye West] just heard that verse on [Drake] new song bruh. [Kim Kardashian] had a lil entanglement." Neither West nor Kardashian have commented on the line at this time but, in the past, Kardashian has denied rumors of having an affair with Drake. After it was speculated that Drake's hit song "In My Feelings" was about her, the beauty mogul stated that nothing "never happened, end of story."

West was a bit more extensive in his response, going on a massive Twitter rant against Drake. "I had to bring this up because it’s the most f—ed up thing of all, and I just saw it this morning," West tweeted at the time. "Imagine having a problem with somebody and they follow your wife on Instagram. We truly wish this man the best and pray that he will find the same happiness that we have."

Drake and West used to be close but in early 2019 things went sour between them after rapper Pusha T dropped private details about Drake's personal life, such as the relation that Drake has a son, in a diss track. Drake later sat down with Lebron James on HBO's The Shop and explained that he had been working with West and at one point shared the information with him, implying that he believed West was the one who then shared the details with Pusha. "I’m in Wyoming. I play him 'March 14.' I send him a picture of my son. I tell him I’m having trouble with my son’s mother. We had a conversation," Drake said.

"Then, the first album drops [Pusha T’s Daytona]. And of course, there’s a diss song towards me that you produced, that’s talking about writing?" he said, speaking as if he was talking to West. "I was just there with you, as friends, helping you. And now you’re dissing me. So I’m like, man, this is dark." West subsequently claimed that he did not betray Drake's confidence but the former friendship between the two has never recovered.