Kanye West Goes off on Drake in Twitter Rant of Bible Quotes and Text Screenshots

Kanye West has been going off on Drake in a Twitter rant full of Bible quotes and text message screenshots.

The “Jesus Walks” rapper took to the social media site to blast his Canadian peer for requesting “clearance” for a track titled “Say What’s Real,” which is a Drake song that samples West’s “Say You Will.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“This proves s— faker than wrestling,” West wrote in a caption of a text message screenshot where he was asked if he would approve the clearance.

This proves shit faker than wrestling pic.twitter.com/E9wzNycJna — ye (@kanyewest) December 13, 2018

“Still need that apology for mentioning the 350s and trying to take food out your idols kids mouths,” he wrote in a subsequent tweet, later adding, “Been trying to meet with you for 6 months bro You sneak dissing on trav records and texting Kris talking bout how’s the family.”

Drake and West have had beef since rapper Pusha T and Drake reignited an ongoing feud, with Pusha getting personal by telling the world about Drake’s secret child in a diss track.

Sending purple emojis When I’m dealing with mental shit I need my apologies now Not through scooter either Not through Travis — ye (@kanyewest) December 13, 2018

Drake later appeared on Lebron James’ HBO series The Shop, and insinuated that West was responsible for telling Pusha about his fatherhood troubles.

West vehemently denies that he told Pusha anything, tweeting out, “I told you I ain’t tell Pusha about your son.”

It’s all love bro bro but don’t play with me. You stay too close to be playing all these industry games bro — ye (@kanyewest) December 13, 2018

I would never intentionally try to hurt you bro I never even heard none of the diss records That ain’t my MO never did a diss record,” West also tweeted, later writing, “This ain’t about who could pay to have something done to somebody This man to man bro This been bothering me too long.”

West also chided Drake for trolling Pusha by allegedly buying up all the front row seats at one of his recent shows, and also suggested that Drake was behind the chaos that ensued at Pusha’s Toronto show last month that resulted in a fan being hospitalized.

Kanye eventually dropped a Bible verse photo, showing 1 Peter 4:12-13 highlighted in blue.

“Beloved, do not be surprised at the fiery trial when it comes upon you to test you, as though something strange were happening to you,” the passage reads. “But rejoice insofar as you share Christ’s sufferings, that you may also rejoice and be glad when his glory is revealed.”

West eventually revealed that Drake had “called” him, and his “mission” was “accomplished.”