Drake Bell Cracks a Joke About Being Reported Missing and Endangered

Drake Bell is cracking jokes about the panic that ensued Thursday when he was reported missing. Hours after the Daytona Police Department shared that the former Nickelodeon star was reported "missing and endangered," later sharing an update that the actor had been found safe, Bell spoke out for the first time about the ordeal, offering some clarity.

In a tweet shared at 6:11 p.m. ET time, Bell, whose full name is Jared Drake Bell, seemed to hint that the incident boiled down to a misunderstanding. Bell joked on Twitter, "You leave your phone in the car and don't answer for the night and this?" The actor did not offer any further comment and did not address any other details surrounding his disappearance, including who reported him missing or where exactly he was.

You leave your phone in the car and don’t answer for the night and this? 😂 — DrakeBell.ethᵍᵐ (@DrakeBell) April 13, 2023

Bell was initially reported "missing and engendered" at around 8 a.m. ET, with the Daytona Beach Police Department sharing that the former Drake & Josh star was believed to "be traveling in a 2022 grey BMW and his last known location is potentially the area of Mainland High School on 4/12/2023 just before 9 p.m." The post added that "officers are looking" for Bell, though further information was not given.

According to a source who spoke to Us Weekly, "There was some communication with family members that caused concern so they are worried about him and looking for him." The source added that some of Bell's family members were unaware that he had arrived in Florida and were "all just listening and waiting and hoping" to hear from the actor. Shortly after, the Daytona Police Department shared in an update at 1:26 p.m. that "law enforcement officials are in contact and Mr. Bell is safe." Law enforcement sources told TMZ cops were in touch with Bell, who was said to be safe.

Bell initially rose to fame as a child star on Nickelodeon, first appearing on The Amanda Show, starring fellow child star Amanda Bynes, before landing his own series with Josh Peck, Drake & Josh. He also appeared in iCarly and the Fairly Odd Parents movie trilogy. In more recent years, the actor made headlines for his controversial behavior, with his ex-girlfriend Melissa Lingafelt accusing him of verbal and physical abuse in 2020, which he denied. In 2021, Bell was arrested for attempted child endangerment and disseminating matter harmful to juveniles. He pleaded guilty to the endangerment charges and was sentenced to two years of probation and 200 hours of community service in July 2021.