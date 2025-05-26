‘Dragon Ball’ Star Reportedly Dies of Cancer: Éric LeGrand Was 66

Éric Legrand, a voice actor in the legendary series Dragon Ball Z, has died. He was 66.

The voice actor, who plays Vegeta in the French dub of the series, passed away from myeloma, a bone marrow cancer.

The news was announced in a Facebook post by his longtime friend and fellow DBZ voice actor Patrick Borg, who voiced series protagonist Goku in the French dub.

“Farewell to my friend, ERIC LEGRAND… For months, we have been writing each other on WhatsApp until last Monday, May 19th in the morning, you will be transferred to a palliative care service…you’ve stopped answering me,” Borg wrote. “45+ years of friendship and 40 years together on DRAGON BALL Z. Your fans will miss you… But I’ll miss you deeply! I’m. tired of losing friends. You have shown exemplary courage, you are a true Saiyan, Vegeta!”

Legrand voiced antagonist-turned-ally Vegeta throughout Dragon Ball Z‘s run, and continued to voice the character in subsequent films and TV shows like Dragon Ball Super and Dragon Ball Super: Broly.

The actor also voiced several other Dragon Ball characters, like Yamcha, Mr. Popo, Garlic Jr, Dende, and the World Tournament Announcer. He did voice work for other anime series too, like Saint Seiya and Captain Tsubasa.

“I will not forget you!,” Borg wrote. “I am unhappy, very unhappy… Farewell my friend.”