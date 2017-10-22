Dr. Phil McGraw Hits Skateboarder With Car

Daytime television host, Dr. Phil reportedly hit a skateboarder with his car on a crosswalk.

TMZ reports that law enforcement sources state Phil McGraw was driving out of a parking lot near Universal Studios early Friday morning when he attempted to pass a van. However as he tried to go around, McGraw struck a man in his early 20s on the crosswalk, riding his skateboard.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Up Next: Sinead O’Connor Details Her Mother’s ‘Torture’ Chamber in Graphic Dr. Phil Interview

The news agency reports that Phil got out of his Mercedes to check on the skateboarder, who told the 67-year-old that he was “fine.” The two shook hands and McGraw went on his way.

A witness nearby reports that when the cops showed up to check on the man, he told them he was “no longer fine,” and stated his “shoulder and leg were hurting.”

Law enforcement went on to call an ambulance and paramedics checked on the victim, advising him to go to the hospital. Declining to ride in the ambulance, he told them he’d get “checked out” on his own.

More: Dr. Phil Covered up Extreme Sports Injury For Months

LAPD reportedly filled a traffic injury report, with officers reviewing surveillance footage to determine fault.

TMZ reports it “doesn’t look good” for McGraw.