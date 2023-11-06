Dove Shack Rapper C-Knight Reportedly on Life Support

C-Knight, one third of the hip hop trio The Dove Shack, has been placed on life support after he suffered a stroke while undergoing emergency dialysis. The rapper's father, George Lee Washington Blount Jr., told TMZ the musician is currently unresponsive and the family is waiting on the results of an MRI scan to determine next steps.

Blount Jr told the outlet that his son suffers from diabetes and was originally hospitalized on Wednesday, Oct. 18 due to a dangerous blood sugar level. While hospitalized, C-Knight received dialysis, during which his father says he suffered a stroke and went into cardiac arrest. Blount Jr. said C-Knight's heart stopped and the musician had to be resuscitated by doctors. He was then placed on life support and has remained "unresponsive" ever since, his father said. Blount Jr. added that additional health issues have surfaced and doctors have told the musician's family they have detected no signs of improvement.

According to Blount Jr., C-Knight is set to undergo an MRI scan, which will determine if there is any notable brain activity. The family is awaiting the results of the scan to determine the next steps. If the scan shows no brain activity, which Blount Jr. said is the worst-case scenario, they plan to keep C-Knight on life support to allow them time to weigh their options. However, the rapper's family is reportedly remaining hopeful that C-Knight will make a full recovery. Blount Jr. said the family is "praying for a miracle."

C-Knight is a founding member of the hip hop trio The Dove Shack, which also includes members 2Scoops and Bo-Roc. The group formed in the '90s, releasing their debut album This Is The Shack in 1995. That album peaked at No. 68 on the Billboard 200 albums chart and No. 13 on the R&B chart. The group has released one other album, the 2006 LP Reality Has Got Me Tied Up. The group, which briefly called it quits before reuniting in 2017 and '18, has been credited as one of the pioneers of the G-funk movement. Outside of The Dove Shack, C-Knight released his 2001 solo album Knight Time.

Amid his hospitalization, C-Knight's fellow Dove Shack member Bo-Roc sent his well-wishes. In an Instagram post last month, the musician wrote, "I'm literally begging all who see's this post to pray for my brother from another mother and one of my closest friends in the world Arnez a.k.a C Knight from the Dove Shack." He asked his followers to "please send him positive energy and healing prayers."