Dove Cameron Posts Braless Selfies, Says ‘Our Girls Deserve Better’

Dove Cameron made waves on social media Tuesday sharing two selfies of herself in a white tank with no bra, making a statement about feminism. The Descendants star shared a message from the book Singing Woman: Voices of the Sacred Feminine that she felt had significance in the situation.

In the first selfie, the 23-year-old wrote: “‘Women HAVE a history that has been systematically suppressed. Our collective spirituality has largely been tainted to fit the needs of men and those in power. This has a profound effect on the self-esteem of girls and the women they become. This influence can be seen in their life choices, partners and financial security for the rest of their lives. It also has an effect on the way their future partners will view them – and ultimately treat them. Our girls deserve better. The time to introduce feminism and woman-centered spirituality to ALL children is now.’”

The next selfie, posted shortly after, was taken from further away. She continued with the quote, “‘this is the age of the ascendant Feminine Principle. In such times as these, women are able to look at themselves with new concepts of value and brilliance. However you inhabit and express being Woman, embrace yourself in that way today!’”

Some of Cameron’s 29.6 million followers went on to share their admiration for the Disney Channel star’s statement.

“HELL YES! And you look stunning as always,” author and social media influencer Amalie Lee wrote.

YouTuber Niki DeMar wrote, “nips yes.”

“I’m proud to say you are my role model because you’re always so positive and you stand up for what’s right,” one Instagram user wrote.

When some commenters spoke against the fact Cameron wasn’t wearing a bra, many fought back.

“Wait… Dove has nipples? You mean like every other human on the earth?” one Instagram user wrote.

Riverdale star Lili Reinhart backed her up, as well as Reinhart’s mother Amy, who reposted the photo and captioned it, “So Dove showed that she had nipples today. Did people think she didn’t have any? The only thing that bothers me about this post is the women that are leaving comments about how horrible this picture is. Mass shootings are horrible. These are just boobs.”

Lili quickly sided with her mother, reposting the image on her Instagram Stories and writing, “Mama Reinhart said it best.”

