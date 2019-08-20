Dove Cameron’s New Pink Hair Raises Eyebrows on Instagram

Dove Cameron surprised fans over the weekend with a bright new hairstyle. The Disney Channel star went pink on Saturday, and added a couple of new piercings to her ears. Fans were split over the new look.

Cameron’s followers could not come to a consensus on her new hair color over the weekend. The actress is still mourning her friend and co-star, Cameron Boyce, who passed away last month due to complications with epilepsy. Cameron seems to be coping by brightening up her look, but not all of her followers are here for it.

Cameron posted a pair of photos apparently taken at a piercing shop. She zoomed in to show two new rings in her right ear, but fans also noted the pink hair braided behind her head.

The next day, Cameron followed the photos up with a short video, where she filmed herself in the mirror tossing her new hair and trying out some different angles. The color is a dark purple-ish pink, and it shifts with the light.

Many fans loved the new look, including other performers. Instagram model Sophie Mudd, magazine editor Vas J. Morgan and singer Blair St. Clair all left adoring comments, which rose to the top with likes by other fans.

“Okay this has to be my next hair color now!” St. Clair wrote.

Some fans even took Cameron’s bold new look as a hint that she might be branching out of acting into other forms of entertainment, citing previous quotes.

“You said when you do music you are dying your hair!” one fan commented. “A woman of her word!!!”

“If there’s anything more beautiful than Dove, it’s dove with pink hair,” added another.

Other fans despaired, thinking that this meant that Cameron would never appear in a Disney Channel production again. Many left sardonic comments about how Cameron’s Descendants character, Mal would feel about the hairstyle.

Cameron plays Mal, the offspring of Maleficent, in all three of Disney Channel’s Descendants films. She co-starred with Boyce, who played Carlos. Boyce passed away on July 6 at the age of 20 due to complications from his epilepsy. Boyce’s passing rocked the entertainment industry as well as a whole generation of young fans. Cameron herself spoke about the grieving process in a recent interview with Seventeen Magazine.

“Cameron was my friend and he treated me, like he treated everyone else, like they were the most important person in the room,” she said. “I loved him like a brother, and I learned from him every day, how to be joyful, how to be resilient, how to be patient, no matter the circumstances. I couldn’t begin to quantify the wisdom and generosity that this kid had. I still learn from him every day.”