Dove Cameron Fans Question If She Ditched Her Pink Hair to Go Back Blond

Dove Cameron has had fans fawning over her new pink hair in recent weeks, but some thought she might have ditched the look. On Friday, the Descendants actress uploaded a photo of herself taken by castmate, Booboo Stewart. In the shot, Cameron, 23, is shown getting her hair done, and the hair in question is far from pink. It showed her rocking her signature blond locks she was donning before the switch to pink.

View this post on Instagram 📷: @booboostewart.art A post shared by ♡DOVE♡ (@dovecameron) on Sep 6, 2019 at 9:47am PDT

Fans filed into comments to ask if she had just ditched her popular pink dye.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Are you seriously blonde again?” one fan asked. “We want pink!!”

A second fan asked, “Is the hair blonde again?”

In a popular comment that garnered 94 likes, Bumblebee actor Jason Drucker added, “Are you still pink?”

While fans were worried, they have no reason to fret. It appears that the picture was meant as a throwback. Just after posting, Cameron appeared in several photos with friends and fans while having pink locks. She then put it all to rest by posting a photo herself taken with the pink look.

View this post on Instagram 🇬🇧 ->🇯🇵 A post shared by ♡DOVE♡ (@dovecameron) on Sep 7, 2019 at 8:54am PDT

In the selfie, Cameron is in a low-profile outfit wearing black sweatshirt and matching jogging pants. She’s also wearing black sunglasses and sipping on a Starbucks drink. All the while the pink hair is intact, and it appears that it not going anywhere.

Aside from the style changes, Cameron has been loving life with boyfriend Thomas Doherty, who she began dating amidst the production of Descendants 2.

“We were filming a movie, that’s how we met, and at the time I had just broken up with my fiancé, for truly completely unrelated reasons,” Cameron recently told E! News. “And I was like, this is not going to end well even if I am interested in this guy in any sort of real way. This is not the time for this and so I avoided him like the plague, I was like ‘This is a bad idea.’ I really tried to fight it.”

While she avoided him at first, things finally sped up one day when he challenged her to a staring contest, oddly enough.

“He was like ‘ok, you and me stare off, the first person to break eye contact loses’” she recalled, then revealing that amid the game, “He was like, ‘I am falling in love with you right now.’ He was like, ‘I can see you and I’m falling in love with you.’ It was really romantic.”

Photo Credit: Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Who What Wear