Donnie Wahlberg Sends Emotional Message on Anniversary of Mom Alma's Death

It's been one year since the passing of Alma Wahlberg, the mother of Donnie and Mark Wahlberg. In honor of his late mother, Donnie shared an emotional message on Instagram. He even mentioned in his post that it was fitting that the anniversary of Alma's death would fall on Good Friday amid Easter weekend.

Donnie began his message, which came alongside a slideshow of photos of his mother, by writing that it was not "lost" on him that the anniversary of Alma's passing fell on Good Friday. He continued, "I know where she is. I know whom she is with, and I am certain that she watches over me — every moment." The Blue Bloods star wrote that he hopes people are not sympathetic to him, as he acknowledged being "blessed."

Donnie continued to express that he is the "luckiest person" for having known his mom. He ended his message by writing that he would be celebrating Alma on that day and every day in the future. Alma passed away at the age of 78 on April 15, 2021. In addition to being the mother of Donnie and Mark, she had seven other children. The Wahlbergs took to social media to pay tribute to Alma after her passing. Mark posted a photo of his mother alongside a simple caption that read, "My angel. Rest in peace." As for Donnie, he posted a clip that showcased some of the special moments that he and his mother were able to share over the years.

"I'm so blessed to have been brought into this world by, raised by, taught by and set on my life's path by, such an amazing woman," Donnie wrote alongside the touching video. "My mom Alma's joy for life, love and people — combined with a pride in her humble beginnings and refusal to forget where she came from — undoubtedly shaped me into the man that I am." Donnie also included a clip of him and Alma dancing at his wedding to Regina Belle's "If I Could." The actor even got Belle to sing the track in person.

"I did so because, despite the fact that my mom could do (and actually did) many of the things mentioned in that beautiful song, she still wondered if she'd done the job of being the best mother she could be," he wrote. "Today, I say with tremendous certainty, and gratitude, she absolutely did." Donnie ended his post with, "It's time to rest peacefully, mom. I love you, miss you, thank you and will celebrate you, today and always."