Donnie Wahlberg Sends Special Message to NKOTB Fans After His Mom's Death

Donnie Wahlberg is in mourning. Donnie's mother, Alma Wahlberg, has died at age 78. As he and his brother Mark Wahlberg announced her passing on social media, he also sent a separate message to New Kids on the Block fans about Alma's death. While that might seem odd at first, Donnie has something special to say about his mother's connection to the NKOTB fan base.

As shown in the full message below, Donnie said that Alma especially "loved and appreciated" NKOTB fans. She'd relay accounts of various fan interactions at Wahlburgers and always had glowing reactions. "She absolutely loved how much you all loved me and the New Kids, but she also loved how much you loved her, Wahlberg wrote, adding, "She had the biggest heart in the world and, just like me, she identified with the blockhead family because she saw how big all your hearts are too. I can never thank you enough for loving and supporting my mom."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by New Kids On The Block (@nkotb)

As noted, this was Wahlberg's second tribute to Alma on Sunday morning. He first announced her passing in a statement on his personal Instagram account alongside a tribute video.

"I’m so blessed to have been brought into this world by, raised by, taught by and set on my life’s path by, such an amazing woman," the Blue Bloods actor wrote. "My mom Alma’s joy for life, love and people — combined with a pride in her humble beginnings and refusal to forget where she came from — undoubtedly shaped me into the man that I am. I’ve often said, if you like anything about me, I got it from Alma. I say that, because it’s true.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DONNIE WAHLBERG (@donniewahlberg)

"She was, without a doubt, the most loving human being I’ve ever known. I never heard her say, or do, anything disrespectful to anyone. She was, as anybody who ever came across her knows, true blue. Like so many moms who struggled, overcame odds, made something from nothing and pulled off the impossible for their children, she never complained. She did what needed to be done, most often, with a smile. She made the best of times in the worst of times.

"That was Alma — mother, sister, daughter, grandmother, friend, ally, warrior, angel. She made no apologies for who she was, but never put herself above anyone else. She kicked our butts if we messed up, kicked anyone else’s butts if they messed with us. Taught us right, made us pay the price when we were wrong. She was the epitome of the word grace." You can read Donnie's full tribute to Alma here.