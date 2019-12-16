Donnie Wahlberg Reveals Epic ‘Live Each Moment to the Fullest’ Jump Photo

Donnie Wahlberg recently took to Instagram to reveal an epic photo of himself making a jump, meant to encourage fans to “live each moment to the fullest.” In the picture, Wahlberg appears to be performing with his iconic boy band, New Kids on The Block. The image has garnered a lot of comments form fans, with one writing, “Jumping into the Christmas spirit like…..” Someone else added, “You always look like you are having soooo much fun.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DONNIE WAHLBERG (@donniewahlberg) on Dec 14, 2019 at 10:49am PST

When he’s not igniting arenas full of screaming fans with NKOTB, Wahlberg is busy with his CBS cop drama, Blue Bloods, playing Detective Danny Reagan.

Danny has been a single dad since the death of his wife Linda, which came between Seasons 7 and 8 of the series. The death was not depicted in any episodes, but during the first Reagan family dinner without her, the intense sadness and sorrow of her loss was felt. While speaking with TVInsider, Wahlberg confessed that the scene brought out real tears for him while they were shooting.

“The first dinner scene without Linda was really emotional, just genuine emotion,” he said. “Nobody was acting that day. My tears were real, because even though in real life, Amy Carlson was still around, I was going to be moving forward on the show without her. I wouldn’t have a partner anymore to help me with these boys — on-screen and off, to be frank. It’s a big loss, and I’ll always remember the emotion of that day.”

He later spoke about Andrew Terraciano, the young actor who plays his son Sean, and revealed that he has taken on a more significant role during the iconic Reagan family dinner scenes in Linda’s absence.

“He’s becoming the voice of the youth at the dinner table, which is really great,” Wahlberg said. “It does cause some problems for Danny because he’s often coming down on the opposite side of where his father stands on things, so it’s created some interesting fun.”

Linda was killed off of the show after actress Amy Carlson, who stared as Linda, chose not to renew her contract with the series. Since Linda’s death, the writers and producers have used the tragic loss as plot and motivation for Wahlberg’s character.

Blue Bloods airs on CBS Fridays at 10 p.m. ET. New episodes return in 2020.

