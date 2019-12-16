Celebrity

Donnie Wahlberg Reveals Epic ‘Live Each Moment to the Fullest’ Jump Photo

Donnie Wahlberg recently took to Instagram to reveal an epic photo of himself making a jump, meant […]

By

Donnie Wahlberg recently took to Instagram to reveal an epic photo of himself making a jump, meant to encourage fans to “live each moment to the fullest.” In the picture, Wahlberg appears to be performing with his iconic boy band, New Kids on The Block. The image has garnered a lot of comments form fans, with one writing, “Jumping into the Christmas spirit like…..” Someone else added, “You always look like you are having soooo much fun.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by DONNIE WAHLBERG (@donniewahlberg) on

When he’s not igniting arenas full of screaming fans with NKOTB, Wahlberg is busy with his CBS cop drama, Blue Bloods, playing Detective Danny Reagan.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Danny has been a single dad since the death of his wife Linda, which came between Seasons 7 and 8 of the series. The death was not depicted in any episodes, but during the first Reagan family dinner without her, the intense sadness and sorrow of her loss was felt. While speaking with TVInsider, Wahlberg confessed that the scene brought out real tears for him while they were shooting.

“The first dinner scene without Linda was really emotional, just genuine emotion,” he said. “Nobody was acting that day. My tears were real, because even though in real life, Amy Carlson was still around, I was going to be moving forward on the show without her. I wouldn’t have a partner anymore to help me with these boys — on-screen and off, to be frank. It’s a big loss, and I’ll always remember the emotion of that day.”

He later spoke about Andrew Terraciano, the young actor who plays his son Sean, and revealed that he has taken on a more significant role during the iconic Reagan family dinner scenes in Linda’s absence.

“He’s becoming the voice of the youth at the dinner table, which is really great,” Wahlberg said. “It does cause some problems for Danny because he’s often coming down on the opposite side of where his father stands on things, so it’s created some interesting fun.”

Linda was killed off of the show after actress Amy Carlson, who stared as Linda, chose not to renew her contract with the series. Since Linda’s death, the writers and producers have used the tragic loss as plot and motivation for Wahlberg’s character.

Blue Bloods airs on CBS Fridays at 10 p.m. ET. New episodes return in 2020.

Photo Credit: CBS

Tagged:
, ,

Related Posts

  • ‘Blue Bloods’: Bridget Moynahan Details ‘Emotional’ Final Week of Filming
    TV Shows

    ‘Blue Bloods’: Bridget Moynahan Details ‘Emotional’ Final Week of Filming

  • John Travolta ‘Ready to Embrace Living Again’ After Tragic Passing of Wife Kelly Preston
    SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 04: Actor John Travolta attends the American Cinematheque Presents a John Travolta Double Feature of "Pulp Fiction" and "The Fanatic" event at the Aero Theatre on January 04, 2020 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/[Getty Images for ABA] )
    Celebrity

    John Travolta ‘Ready to Embrace Living Again’ After Tragic Passing of Wife Kelly Preston

  • Donnie Wahlberg’s First Post ‘Blue Bloods’ Job Revealed
    "Bad Faith" – Erin is cross-designated to lead a federal investigation into corrupt horse racing. Also, Jamie investigates a drug trafficking operation involving rival gangs; Danny and Baez look into a series of assaults in Little Vietnam with the help of a familiar face; and Frank is torn when he learns the Brotherhood of Teamsters are lobbying for NYPD officers to join their union, on BLUE BLOODS, Friday, April 5 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*. Pictured: Donnie Wahlberg as Danny Reagan
    TV Shows

    Donnie Wahlberg’s First Post ‘Blue Bloods’ Job Revealed

  • ‘Blue Bloods’ Star Bridget Moynahan Shares Rare Candid Photo With Donnie Wahlberg
    "Heroes" – Erin and Anthony clash when Anthony's daughter, Sophia (Isabel Harper Leight), is the sole eyewitness to a fatal shooting. Also, Frank wants to punish an off-duty copy for his inaction during an armed robbery; Danny and Baez investigate a violent mugging with some unwanted help from Jamie; and Eddie and her partner, Badillo (Ian Quinlan), help an attack victim see the brighter side of New York City, on BLUE BLOODS, Friday, Dec. 2 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Pictured: Bridget Moynahan as Erin Reagan and Donnie Wahlberg as Danny Reagan. Photo: John Paul Filo/CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
    TV Shows

    ‘Blue Bloods’ Star Bridget Moynahan Shares Rare Candid Photo With Donnie Wahlberg