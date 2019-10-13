Donald Trump Makes Admission About Oprah Winfrey Following His Campaign for President

President Donald Trump was in rare form once again during his rally in Lake Charles, Louisiana. While his Minneapolis rally was condemned for attacks on the likes of congresswoman Ilhan Omar, his Louisiana rally seemed to take aim at many more major names.

The biggest name slammed by Trump at the rally was Oprah Winfrey, someone the president called a “former friend” before he decided to run for president according to Deadline.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“You know, Oprah used to be a very good friend of mine. She used to go to Mar-a-Lago,” Trump said during the rally. “She loved the key lime pie.”

Those in attendance laughed at the comment and his talk that she enjoyed the food before adding that he also enjoys the pie.

This was sparked by Trump’s criticism of Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams and her loss to Brian Kemp. While the election and Kemp’s role in purging voter rolls raised questions about the legitimacy of the race, it didn’t stop Trump from claiming some responsibility for Kemp’s victory.

“Our friend Brian Kemp, he did a number on Stacey Abrams,” Trump said. “She’s still saying, ‘What happened? What happened?”

He went on to note that Abrams “had Oprah” on her side along with support from former President Barack Obama. Trump also managed to criticize Beyonce, Jay-Z, and Bruce Springsteen, but his criticism of Winfrey is the biggest surprise.

He’s not lying when he admits a closer relationship with Winfrey before his run for office and his birtherism comments about Obama. As The Daily Mail points out, Trump appeared on Winfrey’s show in 1998 and mentioned possibly running for president. He would eventually run as a third-party candidate, but he continued to mention Winfrey in connection to any White House run.

Trump even said he’d want the media mogul as his running mate during a 1999 appearance on Larry King Live, telling the host, “I love Oprah.”

“Oprah would always be my first choice. … I’ll tell ya, she’s really a great woman, though,” Trump said to King according to The Daily Mail. “She is a terrific woman. She’s somebody that’s very special.”

The president has also tweeted positively about Winfrey in the past, praising the launch of her television network in 2012 and then sharing a quote from Winfrey in 2014.

“The greatest discovery of all time is that a person can change his future by merely changing his attitude,” the tweet read.

One could say that Trump never changed his attitude too much before running for president. He did change the company he kept politically, though.