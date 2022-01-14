‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’ Star Robin Lord Taylor Says One Thing Must Happen for a ‘Gotham’ Reunion (Exclusive)

Robin Lord Taylor made a memorable debut on Law & Order: Organized Crime in the first episode of 2022, but he’s been delivering unforgettable performances for years. He is best known for playing Oswald Copplepot, known to fans as the Penguin, on Fox’s Batman prequel series Gotham. In an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com this week, Taylor shared his continued love for the show, but said he has a big requirement for any possible continuation of the show.

If a Gotham reunion wants Taylor involved, the show also has to bring back the other key members of the cast. “The only caveat would be that I, but I would only have to be able to do it with everybody else from Gotham. I could never do another show with a different Riddler,” he said. If Cory Michael Smith and Sean Pertwee didn’t come back as the Riddler and Alfred Pennyworth, respectively, Taylor wouldn’t either.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“That show was good because the people they put together were just so perfect and just clicked,” he said. “We clicked with each other just in profound ways. So yeah, my performance was good on that show, if it was good, it was good because of everybody else.”

In a bizarre coincidence, the same day Taylor’s first Organized Crime episode aired, the new Law & Order: Special Victims Unit episode featured the return of Donal Logue, who played Detective Harvey Bullock on Gotham. Taylor thought it was the “biggest gift ever,” considering how often their careers have come together. The first major role Taylor tested for was ABC’s short-lived series The Knights of Prosperity, which starred Logue. Then the first major role Taylor got was the Penguin, starring opposite Logue.

“If I could do every job with Donal Logue, I would do it in a heartbeat. He’s one of my favorite people in the world,” Taylor said. He joked about “absolutely” asking the Law & Order team to bring their characters together.

Although the Penguin character has been making Batman’s life a chilly nightmare for over 70 years, Taylor is one of very few people to play the character onscreen. Danny DeVito brought the character to life in Batman Returns and Burgess Meredith played the Penguin in the 1960s Batman series. All three actors created wholly different versions of the character. The Batman will introduce another version, played by Colin Farrell. Taylor admitted he is just as excited as everyone else to see what Farrell does when The Batman opens on March 4.

“The best thing about these stories is that new actors come in and they reinterpret and they change how you see the characters,” Taylor told PopCulture.com. “I would hope that people would think that I did that to Penguin on Gotham. And I’m so excited to see what Colin does. It’s so exciting.”

Taylor has a recurring role on Organized Crime as Sebastian “Constantine” McClane, a skilled hacker hired by Dylan McDermott’s villainous Richard Wheatley. New episodes air on NBC Thursdays at 10 p.m. ET, following SVU. Past episodes can be streamed on Hulu and Peacock. As for Gotham, it is available to binge on Netflix.