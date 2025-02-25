Don Lemon Doesn’t Mince Words Responding to Megyn Kelly Putting Joy Reid on Blast

Earlier today, former Fox News and NBC host Megyn Kelly made a statement on Twitter/X on MSNBC’s firing of Joy Reid, “Remember when Joy Reid laughingly mocked ‘white women tears’ as pathetic and offensive to her? Who’s crying now, Joy? Good riddance to the absolute worst person on television, and shame on NBC for letting it go on this long.” Former CNN host Don Lemon posted a 20-minute video response to Kelly’s post that ended with a succinct message: “Go f–k yourself.”

In his video response, Lemon reminded Kelly of when she was fired from NBC a few years ago, saying, “No, the worst person on television was fired from NBC and the Today Show a few years ago, and that’s Megyn Kelly!”

In 2017, Kelly worked for NBC for a little over a year, hosting her own hour of The Today Show in addition to her own series Sunday Night with Megyn Kelly. But both series experienced abysmal ratings, with her Sunday Night series only making it to eight episodes. The straw that broke the camel’s back was when Kelly inexplicably defended blackface on air during The Today Show, saying blackface was ok “as long as you were dressing up as, like, a character.” NBC cancelled her hour of Today four days later.

Lemon went through several clips of Kelly’s on-air mishaps, and read off a series of “Megyn Kelly calls out…” headlines, pointing out how she portrays herself as a supporter of women but most of her content is the opposite. Lemon said the clips were “evidence” of her being a “racist” and a “troll.”

“I was actually friendly with Megyn Kelly,” he said, referencing his comments in 2018 where he refused to call Kelly a racist and said her blackface debacle was partly NBC’s fault, before continuing, “when people show you who they are, you better f–king believe it, because we should’ve known.”

Kelly has yet to respond to Lemon’s comments.