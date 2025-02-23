Joy Reid’s MSNBC Show Canceled

MSNBC is the latest cable news network to shake up their on-air talent in recent weeks. According to CNN and other reports, the network has canceled Joy Reid’s The Reidout after around five years.

Reid and fellow evening anchor Alex Wagner will both be departing, with Symone Sanders-Townsend, Alicia Menendez and Michael Steele moving into their spot after success in their weekend AM slot. Jen Psaki, former White House press secretary and host of Inside with Jen Psaki. She was also a CNN contributor from 2017 until 2020, before joining the Biden White House.

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JULY 07: Joy Reid speaks during the 2024 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture™ Presented By Coca-Cola® at Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on July 07, 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

“This is going to be a really exciting time but also a challenging time. I think it’s important that we as leaders are honest about that and about the challenges ahead. Our jobs are hard on a normal day, and these are not normal times,” new MSNBC president Rebecca Kutler said after joining the network.

Reid’s final episode will air this week, closing her third show on the network after hosting AM Joy from 2016-2020 and The Reid Report from 2014 through 2015.

The change is the latest to hit cable news following the end of election season and the inauguration. CNN most notably moved longtime fixtures like Wolf Blitzer to far different time slots, fired some sources of controversy and saw Jim Acosta leave the network after his show was moved to midnight.