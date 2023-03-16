Don Lemon and Kaitlin Collins' Feud Just Got Worse

Don Lemon has not been having the best few months. After losing his primetime spot on CNN with his popular show Don Lemon Tonight, he was moved to CNN This Morning last fall, alongside two co-hosts, including Kaitlan Collins. He's still recovering from controversial statements he made regarding what age a woman is no longer at her peak. He caused outrage when he told GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley that she was "not in her prime." Lemon was seemingly suspended from a few shows and forced to apologize and undergo unspecified training. There's also been a dip in ratings on the morning show, compared to its predecessor and competition on other networks. Now, more trouble is brewing with Collins.

The New York Post reports that she gave her agent the axe amid ongoing turmoil at CNN. She and Lemon shared the same agent, United Talent Agency's Jay Sures. Insiders note Collins and Sures' relationship have not been on the best of terms in recent months. "Jay was effectively not repping her," an insider claimed, noting an incident in which Lemon screamed at her off-camera for interrupting him during a Dec. 8 broadcast. Since dumping Sures, she's signed with William Morris Endeavor.

Sures confirmed the two parted ways on March 15. "We wish her well with her future endeavors," he said in a statement.

There are rumors that Lemon's time at CNN could be nearing its end, and that he's hanging on by a thread. The network is preparing to cut ties with him if he makes any more major mistakes. Insiders claim he's not been a breeze to work with.

CNN has undergone major changes with its staff since last year. The biggest Chris Licht signed on as CEO in May 2022. Longtime anchor Chris Cuomo was axed after it was revealed that he provided aid to his brother, former NY Governor Andrew Cuomo, during Andrew's sexual misconduct scandal.