Domino's Pizza Gets Burnt for Queen Elizabeth Tribute
As leaders and people around the world pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II, some tributes are leaving some people scratching. Brands, including Domino's Pizza, started posting tributes, even though they could sit this one out. Queen Elizabeth died on Thursday at 96, following over 70 years on the throne.
The Domino's Pizza U.K. post was quickly burned on Twitter, even though the brand thought they would avoid that by making it impossible for people to reply. Instead, most just quote-retweeted it, adding their own comments. "Everyone at Domino's joins the nation and the world in mourning the death of Queen Elizabeth II," the company's statement read. "Our thoughts and condolences are with the Royal Family."
Communications consultant and media expert Mark Borkowski told AdWeek that marketers should "say as little as possible, be incredibly dignified and realize nothing [else] was as important as what is going on now" in the wake of the Queen's death. Jake Dubbins, the managing director for ad agency Media Bounty, also advised marketers to keep an eye on their ad inventory to make sure inappropriate ads don't go out as scheduled.
Dubbins also advised against creating humorous ads linked to the Queen. "Now is not the time for a cheeky turn of phrase or 'brand banter.' This will be a moment that will bring the nation together. Anything that goes against that, questions the role of the monarchy, or tries to be clever will be a huge mistake," he said.
Scroll on for a look at the response to Domino's tweet. Other brands have also responded to the Queens' death and received responses from annoyed social media users.
'The all-black layout is so funny'
hey, thanks @dominos pic.twitter.com/Agf8CHaI0t— Max Berger (@maxberger) September 8, 2022
"Dominos pizza going for the all-black layout is so funny oh my [god]," one person wrote. The company even changed its logo to be black and white.
'Now that Domino's has weight in, we can heal'
Now that Domino’s has weighed in we can heal. In 30 minutes or less. https://t.co/1KbKERG68I— Brian Tallerico (@Brian_Tallerico) September 8, 2022
"So, for a limited time, you can get our late-monarch meal deal for just £9.99," one person joked. Many others made similar jokes, wondering if Domino's U.K. would offer deals because of the Queen's death.
'Little Caesars sends their regards'
little caesars sends their regards https://t.co/yZW6VY2t9Q— toffeee 🇧🇸 (@ventisigh) September 8, 2022
"Domino's Pizza US should release a competing statement," another Twitter user wrote.
Other brands pay tribute
We are extremely saddened to hear of the passing of HM Queen Elizabeth II. Our thoughts are with all the Royal Family at this deeply sad time.
Out of respect the Resort will be closed tomorrow. If you're due to visit you will receive an email about your booking. pic.twitter.com/5vJlqUgIXv— LEGOLAND Windsor (@LEGOLANDWindsor) September 8, 2022
Domino's wasn't the only brand to respond to the Queen's death. LEGOLAND Westminster officials sent their condolences and even announced plans to shut the park down for a day. The news disappointed many who were traveling to the theme park from all over the U.K. for a family day.
'Hamilton' Tribute?
September 8, 2022
One of the stranger tributes came from the Hamilton West End cast. Many Twitter users were confused since the show is set during the American Revolution when colonists broke from the U.K. "Have you guys seen your own musical?" one person asked.
'Les Miserables' Tweets and Deletes Tribute
the deleted corporate tweets today are insane pic.twitter.com/ABvMRincYN— 🇮🇪 nebula should have killed thanos (@gwenstacying) September 8, 2022
The Les Miserables London team also tweeted a tribute, but it was later deleted. The show (and the Victor Hugo novel it is based on) begins in 1815, in the wake of the French Revolution and Napoleonic wars when France rejected a monarchy. There have been other tributes from brands tweeted, including an odd illustration sports website ClutchPoints tweeted, showing the Queen walking up a staircase to heaven while sports stars watch.