Domino's Pizza Gets Burnt for Queen Elizabeth Tribute

As leaders and people around the world pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II, some tributes are leaving some people scratching. Brands, including Domino's Pizza, started posting tributes, even though they could sit this one out. Queen Elizabeth died on Thursday at 96, following over 70 years on the throne.

The Domino's Pizza U.K. post was quickly burned on Twitter, even though the brand thought they would avoid that by making it impossible for people to reply. Instead, most just quote-retweeted it, adding their own comments. "Everyone at Domino's joins the nation and the world in mourning the death of Queen Elizabeth II," the company's statement read. "Our thoughts and condolences are with the Royal Family."

Communications consultant and media expert Mark Borkowski told AdWeek that marketers should "say as little as possible, be incredibly dignified and realize nothing [else] was as important as what is going on now" in the wake of the Queen's death. Jake Dubbins, the managing director for ad agency Media Bounty, also advised marketers to keep an eye on their ad inventory to make sure inappropriate ads don't go out as scheduled.

Dubbins also advised against creating humorous ads linked to the Queen. "Now is not the time for a cheeky turn of phrase or 'brand banter.' This will be a moment that will bring the nation together. Anything that goes against that, questions the role of the monarchy, or tries to be clever will be a huge mistake," he said.

Scroll on for a look at the response to Domino's tweet. Other brands have also responded to the Queens' death and received responses from annoyed social media users.