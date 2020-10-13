Social Media Has Thoughts About Dominic West Kissing His Wife After Lily James Outing

Actor Dominic West was photographed kissing his wife after his recent outing with actress Lily James, and social media has thoughts about it. This week, photos emerged showing West and James hanging out and getting very cosy while in Rome. This drew a lot of attention, as West has been married to Catherine FitzGerald since 2010.

Following the story being picked up by numerous outlets, West and FitzGerald posed for photos outside their home, but refused to answer any questions about his Rome trip. Instead, the pair offered a handwritten note that read, "Our marriage is strong and we’re very much still together. Thank you." Both West and FitzGerald signed the letter, per Page Six.

Notably, James has not offered any comments or statements on the nature of her relationship with West. The pair are currently co-stars in the series Pursuit of Love. Notably, West, who previously starred in Showtime's The Affair, shares three children with FitzGerald. Scroll down to see what social media users are saying about the twist and turns in this story.