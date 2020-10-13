Social Media Has Thoughts About Dominic West Kissing His Wife After Lily James Outing
Actor Dominic West was photographed kissing his wife after his recent outing with actress Lily James, and social media has thoughts about it. This week, photos emerged showing West and James hanging out and getting very cosy while in Rome. This drew a lot of attention, as West has been married to Catherine FitzGerald since 2010.
Following the story being picked up by numerous outlets, West and FitzGerald posed for photos outside their home, but refused to answer any questions about his Rome trip. Instead, the pair offered a handwritten note that read, "Our marriage is strong and we’re very much still together. Thank you." Both West and FitzGerald signed the letter, per Page Six.
Notably, James has not offered any comments or statements on the nature of her relationship with West. The pair are currently co-stars in the series Pursuit of Love. Notably, West, who previously starred in Showtime's The Affair, shares three children with FitzGerald. Scroll down to see what social media users are saying about the twist and turns in this story.
dominic west writing a note saying he and his wife are still together is like elle fanning barefoot at LAX. they have a power that i am simply not qualified to comment on— hunter harris (@hunteryharris) October 13, 2020
Commenting on the bizarre story, writer Hunter Harris quipped, "Dominic West, let's take it to the red table." This is in reference to the Jada Pinkett Smith talk show, where the host and her husband Will Smith had an candid conversation about the infidelity's in their relationship.
Ok it’s none of our business and I didn’t care yesterday but I’m afraid I’m now completely fascinated by Dominic West WRITING A NOTE ABOUT HIS MARRIAGE FOR REPORTERS STANDING OUTSIDE HIS HOUSE pic.twitter.com/eCtxR5dyn4— Bella Mackie (@bellamackie) October 13, 2020
"I can't lose any more of my life puzzling over THE INSANE Dominic West 'Disgraced Tory MP in 1980' photo op. The note, though. The NOTE," tweeted writer Marian Keyes. "Even David Mellors and his equals didn't go that far. I fear my head might burst from it all..."
No bandwidth enough for this story in which THE AFFAIR (irony not lost on me) star Dominic West was caught kissing another woman so he + his wife held a press conf outside their home where they posed for photogs & placed this hand-signed note declaring they are still together. pic.twitter.com/j6NvVcLgkf— Ξvan Ross Katz (@evanrosskatz) October 13, 2020
"This whole lily James, Catherine FitzGerald and Dominic West scandal is the most confusing and weirdest shit I've ever seen," one person said. "Like, why are they staging photos like that?"
The look that kills your Dominic West crush stone dead. /Kelly. pic.twitter.com/EyFaKfpHMQ— The Guilty Feminist (@GuiltFemPod) October 13, 2020
Another Twitter user took the actor and actress to task, saying, "People are arguing over who to shame, Dominic West for cheating on his wife or Lily James for having crap taste in men. [I don't know,] maybe they're both scumbags."
Bless Dominic West and his castle-owning wife who may or may not be swingers for this moment of baffling celeb gossip. pic.twitter.com/XkKt7JbFBd— Kayleigh Donaldson (@Ceilidhann) October 13, 2020
Some, however, feel that it is West who is fully in the wrong, "Lily James can do whatever she wants. She is single. Dominic West is married," one user tweeted. "Only one of these people is being slut shamed online. Your misogyny is showing, people."
why are Dominic west lily James and his wife putting on some weird soap opera for us all 😂🙏 pic.twitter.com/J3Xzsx744l— detty (@0ddette) October 13, 2020
To counter the argument, however, another user stated, "I don't think anybody is slut shaming Lily James." The user then joked, "It's more the fact that if you were Lily James and could date anyone in the world why would you pick Dominic West."
I have so, so many questions about the Dominic West/Lily James thing. But the main one I have right now is - WHO told him and his wife that the best thing to do right now is stand outside your house and suck face??
I'm so baffled. I'm enjoying the drama, but I'm baffled.— Lucy Mapstone (@LucyMaps) October 13, 2020
Still, most just can't get past the initial shock. "Lily James really is zooming around Rome with Dominic west who is literally married...?" someone asked. "Is girly doing okay like what happened?"