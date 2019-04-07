‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ Grandson Dakota Chapman Reveals Adorable Snaps of His Baby Boy

Duane “Dog The Bounty Hunter” Chapman’s grandson Dakota Chapman showed off a photo of his adorable baby boy in a new Instagram photo on March 28.

Dakota, the son of Chapman’s 42-year-old son Leland Chapman and Maui Chapman, shared a gallery of new photos of himself cradling his newborn. He added the hashtags “family,” “spring,” “love,” “Hawaii” and “Aloha.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Dakota and his girlfriend Cheryl welcomed his son Asher on Jan. 25, when he shared a heartwarming photo of himself holding the baby at a hospital.

View this post on Instagram #family #spring #love #hawaii #aloha 💚💛❤️ A post shared by Dakota Chapman (@dakotadog808) on Mar 28, 2019 at 6:19pm PDT

“My beautiful son… words can’t express how much I love you,” he wrote in the caption. “You are absolutely precious and perfect in every way your daddy loves you so so so much you have changed my world… nothing more powerful than the mana me and you share as you lay on my chest and we become one.”

His step-grandmother, Beth Chapman, also celebrated the birth of Dakota’s son on Instagram.

“My first great grand baby he’s adorable and he’s precious and he came 5 weeks early to meet me,” Beth wrote. “Nothing more beautiful or inspiring than the birth of a new baby A new Generation of Chapmans you will be an amazing father. I’m very proud of you. Congratulations [Leland] on the birth of your first grand baby. It just gets better.”

According to Dakota’s Instagram bio, he has followed his famous grandfather and father into the bounty hunter business. He is also an aspiring actor and entrepreneur. TVTrendNow reports that Dakota is one of three children Leland shares with Maui Chapman, along with Leiah Breanna Chapman and Cobie Chapman.

Dakota shared his new photos of his son days before Beth was reportedly rushed to a hospital in Hawaii.

“Beth Chapman has been rushed to a Hawaii hospital with serious breathing issues,” a source told Us Weekly Saturday. “She hasn’t been feeling well of late and Dog is by her side. One thing everyone knows about Beth is that she’s a fighter.”

Beth, 51, was first treated for throat cancer in 2017 and was declared cancer-free in December 2017. In November 2018, she was rushed back the hospital for emergency surgery and told she was incurable.

Despite the cancer battle, Chapman and Beth are working on a new series for WGN called Dog’s Most Wanted, in which the couple track down suspects on FBI, U.S. Marshals and State Most Wanted Fugitives lists.

“My baby has cancer and she is fighting like hell,” Chapman told DailyMailTV late last month. “I have cried a lot over this because Beth is my everything.”

Dog’s Most Wanted is expected to debut later this year.

Photo credit: Instagram/Dakota Chapman