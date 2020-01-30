‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ Duane Chapman Credits Moon Angell for Overcoming Suicidal Thoughts: ‘I Couldn’t Stop Crying’

Amid reports that he is now engaged to her, Duane “Dog the Bounty Hunter” Chapman says that he credits Moon Angell for helping him to overcome suicidal thoughts. In a new clip from the pair’s upcoming appearance on the Dr. Oz Show, Chapman opens up about the state he was in following the death of his with Beth.

“Well, I couldn’t stop crying,” he said. “I’m Apache, I wasn’t going to commit suicide with a gun or something. I was going to take a lot of pills because she left — Beth left all her big pills there. So I thought, I just need one drink a water.”

Dr. Oz then asked Chapman: “You were going to commit suicide?” to which the reality star replied, “Oh, yeah,” then adding how he credits Angell for being “rough” and pulling him out of his depressive state.

“I say ‘brutally honest,’” she interjected, causing Chapman to chuckle. “I don’t go in and out. It’s one way. And this is the way we’re going to do it. He needs to get going. We need to get back on the show and get him busy again.” Angell also went on to confirm that she and Chapman do have an “intimate relationship, saying, “It has to be intimate. Because there’s a lot of powerful things going on with Dog.”

The new clip comes after a previous one release, implying that Chapman proposed to Angell during their Dr. Oz Show appearance.

In the clip, Chapman is heard popping the big question, but sources close to his family stated that it was not a legitimate proposal.

Additionally, insiders connected to the daytime talk show revealed that the context for the clip is slightly different than what has been inferred from it, but they still stated that they were all under the impression that the proposal was valid and that the pair were, in fact, engaged.

A marriage proposal? After weeks of family turmoil, @DogBountyHunter and Moon Angell join me to set the record straight. Airs 2/3. pic.twitter.com/kUsE7zBPRQ — Dr. Mehmet Oz (@DrOz) January 29, 2020

The relationship between Chapman and Angell has been met with a lot of controversy from his family and fans. Most notably, Angell has been engaged in an ongoing feud with Chapman’s daughter. “Baby” Lyssa.

Lyssa has taken to social media on numerous occasions to slam Angell, once tweeting, “You’re disgusting woman. Any person who moves in on a man weeks after losing his wife, who you were supposed to be a ‘friend’ to, Is the lowest scum on the planet-Which for you wasn’t that far of a step down from where you were before. God will get you MARY!!!”

This was in response to Angell referring to Lyssa as “Lil Miss TMZ Rat,” in a since-deleted tweet.