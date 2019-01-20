‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ Star Beth Chapman Reveals She’s ‘Home’ in New Sparkling Photo

Dog the Bounty Hunter star Beth Chapman is back at “home,” as she revealed in a stylish Instagram post shouting out her manicurist last week.

Chapman, the wife of Duane “Dog” Chapman, the bounty hunter himself, is struggling with cancer once again. The reality star has a lot to contend with right now, between her treatments, her work and return to TV. On Wednesday, Chapman took some time out to treat herself with long and intricate nails by her favorite artist.

“Yeah!!! I’m home,” she wrote, tagging nails artist Danny Le. She also included a hashtag reading “The Nail God.”

Chapman’s fans went wild for the post, which was more light-hearted than the content they are used to from her these days. Many also commented on the large rings Chapman wore on each of her ring fingers.

“Beth I love your nails so beautiful and I hope all is well,” one fan wrote, “you are in my thoughts.”

“Beth God Bless you and your family, you are an amazing woman and I pray for you!” added another.

“Ohhh I am soo glad you are home Beth,” a third fan commented. “Hope you are okay and enjoy your amazing nails.”

“That sapphire ring is AMAZING!!” someone noted. “Hope you’re feeling much better… Praying for you and your family always!”

As Chapman does her best to deal with her illness, she also prepares for her return to TV. Last week she revealed that she and her husband will be back on the air soon on a new show called Dog’s Most Wanted. The series will reportedly air in 10 parts on WGN, and track the apprehension of even more criminals.

“Let’s show [WGN America] how we make Dogs Most Wanted [sic] #DogWgna trend,” Chapman wrote alongside a promo for the show. “#DogPound let’s get busy are you happy to have us back let’s roll it guys.”

“Crime in America is skyrocketing! Criminals are finding it easier to avoid the system,” said Dog the Bounty Hunter in a statement as part of the announcement. “With more and more dangerous criminals running the streets, the time couldn’t be better for the World’s Greatest Network to bring back the World’s Greatest Bounty Hunter. Fugitives beware!”

The fact that Chapman is able to work is encouraging to some fans, though news on her status has been slim. Her husband recently told TMZ that she is “not doing good,” and asked for a prayer from fans.

“Dog’s Most Wanted premieres sometime later this year on WGN.