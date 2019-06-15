‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ Star Lyssa Chapman Posts Adorable Throwback for Daughter’s Birthday

It’s been an exciting few months for Lyssa Chapman. The reality TV personality recently celebrated daughter Abbie Chapman’s high school graduation, and now her baby girl has reached yet another major moment in her life: She just turned 17.

Lyssa celebrated with a sweet throwback Instagram post, featuring photos of the very day Abbie was born. In the post, she wished her daughter a happy birthday, adding that she “loves” her. In the pictures, Lyssa, 32, can be seen holding her newborn baby in her arms, looking down on her and smiling.

In a separate post, Lyssa shared a design depicting a mother and daughter with their arms around one another. She captioned the post, “[Love Like A Mother].” The post didn’t include any actual photos of her and her daughter, but the sentiment was there and fans felt it. Her comments were flooded with birthday wishes for Abbie, as well as fans praising her post as “Beautiful.”

“I love that you have found You! I always thought you were a special [kind] of woman!” One fan wrote.

“There is no other way to love,” another added.

Lyssa’s moving Instagram posts come just under a month after her daughter’s high school graduation. Despite the fact that she was feuding with stepmom Beth Chapman at the time, Lyssa let nothing hold back her excitement. She posted a photo of her daughter Abbie looking over her shoulder, along with an adorable caption about her future.

In it, she recalled years “of, diapers, first words, first steps, boo-boos, summer camps, homework, smilies, tears and everything in between.” Lyssa suggested that the time had flown by, adding that she was looking forward to finding out what the future holds for her baby girl.

“My sweet Abbie, you’re going to do amazing things in this world. This is time to look around, figure out what you want and go get it!” she gushed.

The drama between Lyssa and Beth threatened to mar the occasion, but Lyssa didn’t allow it. She was quick to shut down her stepmother’s claims that she hadn’t acknowledged her “on Mother’s Day” and had tried to keep her and Duane “Dog” Chapman from attending the big day.

She responded to tweets of Beth’s, stating that she “did write on Mother’s Day,” and did not exclude her parents from the graduation. Lyssa added that Beth and Dog never intended to attend her daughter’s milestone, as they were away when it took place. She also addressed a separate claim Beth made to another Twitter user, rather than Lyssa directly, that she blocked her, assuring her stepmom that they “are not blocked and you know it.”

It’s unclear where the two stand today.