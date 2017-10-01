Dog the Bounty Hunter and Wife Beth Chapman Spotted in Public After Cancer Surgery

Duane “Dog the Bounty Hunter” Chapman and his wife, Beth were spotted spending time together amid their recent family tragedies.

In the recent photos shared exclusively to Radar Online and Us Weekly, Beth can be seen in good spirits despite her recent health crisis.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The couple, known for their A&E reality series, Dog the Bounty Hunter recently had surgery to remove a cancerous tumor from her neck. Earlier this week, The Blast reported the procedure came just weeks after the 49-year-old’s initial diagnosis of stage II throat cancer.

While Chapman is said to be recovering well, she has been seen sporting a bandage around her neck. It was revealed that in a 12-hour surgery, doctors allegedly cut Chapman from ear-to-ear in order to remove the plum-sized tumor.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser released a statement from Chapman’s husband who shared that his wife is looking forward to a speedy recovery.

“Her doctor said we won round one,” the Bounty Hunter said. “We will know more later this week. Mahalo to everyone for their prayers.”

Photo credit: Twitter / @news247online