‘Doctor Who’ Alum John Barrowman ‘Unable to Move’ After Suffering Severe Neck Injury

Doctor Who and Arrow actor John Barrowman was rushed to the hospital following a neck injury. The actor was set to begin an eight-night “Fabulous Christmas Tour” in the UK Saturday when he was injured. Barrowman broke the news with a post on his Instagram.

“I’m devastated to have to tell you that due to a severe neck injury, which has made it impossible for me to sing & move, I’ve been rushed to hospital for a diagnosis,” the actor and singer wrote in the caption of the post, featuring the poster for the tour.

“The Doctors have advised me to not perform this weekend while I try and recover, so I’ve had to make the very difficult decision to cancel my performances at the Bristol Hippodrome on Saturday 30th November and at the SEC Armadillo, Glasgow, on Sunday 1st December,” he added. “I am so disappointed and upset as I was looking forward to seeing you all, I feel I am letting everyone down, but it’s simply not possible for me to do the show in my current condition.

“We have thankfully managed to open the Oxford New Theatre concert (Sat 14th December) for Bristol audience members to transfer to, and we have managed to move the Glasgow date to Tues 3rd December so I really hope you will be able to still see me have A Fabulous Christmas. All my love, John x,” he ended the post.

The scheduled dates for next week are still set to go on as planned.

Fans of the performer took to the comments section of the post to send him well wishes and a speedy recovery.

“Hope you feel better very soon- 3 of us already en route will raise several glasses to you instead tonight xxx,” one user commented.

“Oh no I’m so sorry for you and all the fans [crying emoji] hope you’ll feel better very soon. How did you do that? Poor John, get a lot of rest,” another fan wrote.

“lease get well soon john. Fans will understand as your health is far more important,” another user commented.

Barrowman later shared an update on Instagram, along with a selfie with husband Scott Gill, revealing he was on his way to get a test regarding his injury.

“Heading to hospital for an MRI scan on my neck! I’ll Keep you all posted on my progress — Bless you all and thanks for all your good wishes.. JB,” he wrote in the caption of the post.