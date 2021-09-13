‘Doctor Who’ Actress Tanya Fear Found After Previously Feared Missing

Tanya Fear was found safely in Los Angeles, police said Monday. The British actress, who starred in a Doctor Who episode, was reported missing on Sept. 9. Fear’s family also confirmed the 31-year-old was found and thanked those who helped in finding her.

An LAPD spokesperson told CBS News Fear was found safe but offered no further details. Her family also issued a statement on Twitter. “It is with great pleasure and relief to report that Tanya has been found save by police today,” the statement read. “We understand she is not physically harmed, but as a precaution, is being assessed at a local hospital.” Her family also thanked police and members of the public for help in the search, adding that they are “relieved and extremely grateful.”

Fear moved to Los Angeles about two months ago to start a career in stand-up comedy. On Sunday, her agent, Alex Cole, told Today he spoke with her earlier this month and she was fine. The news that she went missing was a “shock to me,” he said, noting that her career in stand-up was going well. “Since she’s been here, she’s had a great career and this is just the beginning,” Cole told KABC Sunday. “We’re obviously concerned and [hope] we find out this is a simple mistake and we find her.”

Fear’s family quickly started a social media campaign to raise awareness, using the hashtag #FindTanyaFear. Early Monday morning, they issued a statement, noting that some members of her family planned to apply for visas to travel to Los Angeles to help in the search. “We are deeply worried about Tanya’s whereabouts, she is a bubbly, intelligent young woman who studied at Christ Hospital Boarding School and King’s College University in London,” her uncle, Jonathan Marimo, said Monday.

Fear’s list of credits includes the films Kick-Ass 2, A Moving Image, and My Dinner With Hérve. She appeared in the 2018 Doctor Who episode “Arachnids in the U.K.” as Dr. Jade McIntyre. She could also be seen in a 2016 episode of Midsomer Murders. Her more recent roles came in the short films Shoot Your Shot, Grandad’s Visit, and Dark Day.