‘Doctor Who’ Actress Tanya Fear Has Reportedly Gone Missing in Los Angeles

British actress Tanya Fear, who starred on Doctor Who, has gone missing in Los Angeles, her manager, Alex Cole, said on Sunday. Fear was reported missing on Thursday, Sept. 9. She has been living in Los Angeles for the past two months and had been trying her hand at stand-up comedy. Her latest activity on Twitter was on Sept. 8, when she retweeted an inspirational quote from Dolly Parton.

Cole told Today he last spoke to Fear eight days ago to talk about her career and she was fine. He said the news of her disappearance was a “shock to me.” Fear was living near the Hollywood Bowl since moving to Los Angeles and her burgeoning career in stand-up comedy was going well, Cole said. On Aug. 30, she tweeted about performing at the HaHa Comedy Club in North Hollywood for the first time. Los Angeles police told Today there was a missing persons report filed on Sept. 9, but no further information was available.

Videos by PopCulture.com

https://twitter.com/MotherNurture22/status/1436963968988372995

Author Bolu Babalola was among the many who know Fear who shared information about her on Twitter. “My friend Tanya has gone missing in the LA/Hollywood Bowl area. She hasn’t been seen since 9th September 2021. If anyone has any useful information please call (626)-232-8616,” Babalola wrote, adding a photo of the actress.

Fear’s cousin also launched a Twitter page with the hashtag #FindTanyaFear. “This account is dedicated to finding our beloved Tanya Fear who went missing in the Hollywood Bowl area on 9th Sep 2021. Tanya has a distinct British accent, is 5ft4, weighs about 140lbs, brown eyes, black hair and her hair looks like the picture below,” her cousin wrote. On Sunday evening, Fear’s cousin tweeted that she was last seen at the Trader Joe’s on Santa Monica Boulevard “this afternoon.”

Fear had roles in the films Kick-Ass 2, A Moving Image, and My Dinner With Havre. She starred in the 2018 Doctor Who episode “Arachnids in the UK,” playing Dr. Jade McIntryre. More recently, she starred in several short films, including Shoot Your Shot, Grandad’s Visit and Dark Day. She also starred in a 2016 episode of Midsomer Murders.