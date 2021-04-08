DMX Update: Brain Function Reportedly Unchanged as Family Faces Difficult Decision

✖

DMX’s brain function remains unchanged nearly a week after he was first rushed to a New York hospital after suffering a heart attack. On Wednesday, the rapper, whose real name is Earl Simmons, underwent a series of tests to determine the level of brain function, as the rapper’s brain was reportedly deprived of oxygen for nearly 30 minutes. The results of those tests were “not good,” and DMX’s family is said to now be facing the decision of whether or not to remove him from life support.

The new health update comes from sources with direct knowledge who spoke to TMZ on Thursday, just a day after the rapper was scheduled to undergo "further testing" and just a day shy of him being hospitalized for a full week. The condition of the rapper, who remains in a coma on life support, has reportedly not improved and he has little to no brain function, the tests showed. The rapper's family has been at his side throughout his hospitalization and "may soon be faced with a tormenting decision… whether to withdraw life support," according to the outlet. In the wake of the tests, DMX's family have reportedly asked Steve Rifkind, his longtime friend and manager, to fly to New York. At this time, DMX's family has not released an updated statement on his condition.

This is a developing story…