DMX Facing Jail Time for Tax Evasion

Earlier this year, DMX was arrested and charged with “tax fraud,” and now the Yonkers rapper has pleaded guilty to on count of “tax evasion” which could get him sent to prison.

Reportedly, DMX was creating accounts in other people’s names and paying personal expenses mostly in cash in order to evade taxes.

Page Six reports that in his recent hearing, Judge Jed Rakoff had a difficult time getting the rapper to admit guilt.

“No one can plead guilty in this court if they don’t recognize that at the time they were purposefully evading their taxes,” Judge Rakoff chided. “You knew you had an obligation to pay taxes, right?”

“Yes, your honor,” the 46-year-old responded. Having now copped a plea deal, the prosecutors are reportedly recommending a sentence that lands right around the five-year mark.

DMX was taken into custody after turning himself in and went before a judge the following day. The charges were brought against him by the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York and by the Internal Revenue Service.

The rapper was initially charged with 14 counts, including “one count of corruptly endeavoring to obstruct and impede the due administration of Internal Revenue Laws, one count of evasion of payment of income taxes, six counts of evasion of assessment of income tax liability, and six counts of failure to file a U.S. individual income tax return.”

He was also accused of “filing a false affidavit in U.S. Bankruptcy Court” which listed his income as “unknown” for multiple years.