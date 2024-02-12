Cyndi Lauper's Son Arrested in New York City

Cyndi Lauper's son Declyn found himself on the wrong side of the law. He was arrested and charged with gun possession in New York City on Feb. 7. His father, Law & Order actor David Thorton, bailed him out. A judge set Declyn's bail at $20,000 cash. The 26-year-old was taken into police custody shortly after a 24-year-old male was shot in Harlem, Yahoo News reports. Prosecutors say Declyn and another person took an Uber from Queens to Harlem moments before the crime. The report notes a rapper's car was allegedly swarmed by five armed individuals, a shot was fired, which another individual in the leg, prosecutors alleged. The "Girls Just Wanna Have Fun" singer's son was apprehended shortly after the shooting. Police searched his fanny pack and discovered a loaded Glock with seven bullets in its magazine. His shoes had blood spatter on them as well. Another gun was found at the scene where the victim was shot.

The victim in the Harlem shooting was identified as Omar Lewin. He is also charged with possession of a weapon and was taken to Mount Sinai Morningside Hospital where he was last listed in stable condition.

Per the complaint, Declyn was accused of " intent to use it [the firearm] unlawfully against another." He was charged with two counts of criminal possession of a firearm. "The defendant and the separately apprehended individual drove to the location both with firearms to engage in what appears to be illicit activity," Assistant District Attorney Harriet Jiranek said during the hearing.

Declyn pleaded not guilty to both charges. It's not his first arrest. He was previously arrested and charged with felony unauthorized use of a vehicle in July 2022. The arrest came after he illegally double-parked a 2014 Mercedes-Benz in Hamilton Heights, police said, reports the New York Post. He was attending a memorial service for an aspiring rapper who was fatally stabbed earlier this week. His rockstar mother hasn't commented publicly on his latest arrest.