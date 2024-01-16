DJ Suffers 'Severe' Injuries After Plane Turbulence During Flight

South African DJ and producer Black Coffee is recovering after he suffered injuries due to "severe turbulence" on a flight from Brazil to Argentina. The Grammy Award-winning musician, whose real name is Nkosinathi Innocent Maphumulo, was traveling for a performance in the Argentinian resort city of Mar Del Plata when a "severe travel accident" occurred, according to his team, who said the DJ suffered "blows to his body" that resulted in his hospitalization.

"Black Coffee was involved in a severe travel accident on a flight en route to his scheduled show in Mar Del Plata. The incident resulted in unforeseen complications and left him with some injuries," a statement shared on Black Coffee's Instagram page Tuesday read. "We can confirm that he is receiving the best possible medical attention and is surrounded by a supportive family and team."

According to local reports, per the BBC, the 47-year-old artist's plane was forced to make an emergency landing at an airport in Uruguay's capital, Montevideo. The Daily Mail reported that Black Coffee was hospitalized in Montevideo following the incident and underwent surgery. The extent of his injuries is unclear. The statement shared to his Instagram added, "In respect of his privacy, we kindly request understanding and patience from the media and his fans. Despite the challenges presented Black Coffee is optimistic and recovering well. He looks forward to being back with you all very soon." No further updates have been given at this time.

Following the terrifying incident, fans have flooded social media with words of support and well-wishes for Black Coffee. On X (formerly Twitter), Sport, Arts and Culture Minister Zizi Kodwa wrote, "I wish you a speedy recovery Black Coffee. You have done so much to elevate South African music and take it to the world." Somebody else wrote, "Giving All my prayers of Good & Healing power that is contained in this surrounding universe to Dj Black Coffee. Be strong Maphumulo, we love you."

Black Coffee is a well-known musician who is considered to be one of Africa's most successful entertainers. Since beginning his career in 1994, he has released nine studio albums. In 2022, he won the Grammy for Best Dance/Electronic Album for Subconsciously. He also sold out New York's famous Madison Square Garden venue last October. He spent the first few days of 2024 performing in Brazil.