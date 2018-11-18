Kanye West Claims He Was Misdiagnosed With Bipolar Disorder and Was Just Sleep-Deprived

During Kanye West‘s 10-minute, marathon speech in the Oval Office with President Donald Trump, the rapper claimed he was misdiagnosed with bipolar disorder and was just sleep-deprived.

After a rant about the 13th Amendment to the Constitution, West transitioned to discussing mental health.

“I was diagnosed with bipolar disorder. I was connected with a neuropsychologist that worked with athletes in the NBA and the NFL. And he looked at my brain, equal on three parts, I’m gonna go ahead and drop some bombs on you — 98 percentile IQ test,” West said, as he prepared to compare his intelligence to Sigmund Freud and Nikola Tesla. “I had a 75 percentile of all human beings, but it was counting eight numbers backwards (unintelligible) so I’m going to work on that one. The other ones — 98 percent. Tesla. Freud.”

West said this doctor told him “I actually wasn’t bipolar, I had sleep deprivation, which could cause dementia 10 to 20 years from now where I wouldn’t even remember my son’s name.”

He continued, “So all this power that I got, and I’m taking my son to the Sox game and all that, I wouldn’t be able to remember his name. From a misdiagnosis. So we can empower the pharmaceuticals and make more money. That’s one thing, I’ve never stepped into a situation where I didn’t make people more money.”

West then suggested we could “empower pharmaceuticals,” “industries” and “factories.” He then pitched his idea for an “iPlane 1,” showing Trump his phone. He claimed the image showed a “hydrogen-powered airplane,” which is “what our president should be flying in.” The rapper also suggested Apple should work on the plane.

West was diagnosed with bipolar disorder, even mentioning it on the cover of his album Ye. “I hate being bi-polar… its awesome,” was scribbled on the cover.

Last week, West told TMZ Live he stopped taking his medication and was going to Africa to finish his album Yandhi. The record was originally supposed to be released over the last weekend of September, when he appeared on Saturday Night Live. He has delayed it to Nov. 23.

“It’s just a full Ye album,” West told TMZ, via PEOPLE, of his new album. “Those five albums that I dropped earlier were like superhero rehabilitation. Now the alien Ye is fully back in mode, off of medication, working out, breaking as much fresh air as possible, thinking, doing, being himself.”

West joined Trump and Kid Rock at the White House to see the president sign the Music Modernization Act into law. The rapper showed up wearing his red “Make America Great Again” hat and Yeezy boots. Earlier in his speech, West claimed the red hat made him feel like “Superman.”

“It was something about when I put this hat on, it made me feel like Superman. You made a Superman. That’s my favorite super hero,” West said. “And you made a Superman cape.”

