Disney Channel Star Dove Cameron Flaunts Her New Pink Hair After Turning Heads

Disney Channel star Dove Cameron, known for her roles in Liv and Maddie and Descendants, has been blowing up Instagram as of late with a set of selfies and videos showing off some new looks. In particular, Cameron’s pink hair has garnered loads of attention. Her latest clip, an after hours video posted in the early hours of Sunday morning, the pink hair is front and center.

View this post on Instagram you look tired A post shared by ♡DOVE♡ (@dovecameron) on Aug 25, 2019 at 1:08am PDT

Cameron, 23, is seen standing in a restroom looking into a bathroom mirror. As she records her reflection, she zooms in on her face. She then stares directly into the camera for several seconds. Style-wise, she his wearing a black sweater and black wireless ear buds.

The video has been watched more than 1.2 million times as of this writing. It also received more than 870,000 likes and a ton of compliments in the comment section.

“Girl you [are] so beautiful, so talented and I want [you] to adopt me!” one fan wrote.

A second added, “She is looking into my soul.”

Another wrote, “You’re so stunning [oh my God] I can’t evennn.”

Things seem to be on the upswing for Cameron. Aside from all this buzz on her Instagram, she also recently starred in the Disney Channel original movie Descendants 3. That movie’s launch was a success, but it did come on a glum note.

The actress appeared alongside peer Cameron Boyce in the movie, but he sadly died due to epilepsy complications ahead of the released. Cameron was close with Boyce and went through a period of deep mourning, as she chronicled on her Instagram in the post above and others.

Photo Credit: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images