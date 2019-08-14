Disney Channel Star Dove Cameron Claps Back After Being Shamed for Braless Selfie

Dove Cameron is thoughtfully clapping back after she received backlash for posting a pair of braless photos of herself on Instagram this week, with the actress pointing out that no one should feel ashamed for sharing their natural body.

“This is being a role model. This is exactly being a role model,” she wrote in one comment to a disgruntled follower.

“Take ur f—in bra off if you want,” she proclaimed in another. “Don’t hide your natural body. People are weird, just because it’s ‘the norm’ now to be ashamed of your nipples or your female anatomy or your period doesn’t mean they are actually bad or embarrassing???”

In response to another commenter who thought the fact that Cameron not wearing a bra was “not that deep,” the Descendants 3 star explained that the only reason her decision was noteworthy at all was because of societal standards.

“i agree with you in the sense that it is not that deep. or groundbreaking whatsoever. or anything really to talk about. but it’s only a big deal because this society is so beyond backwards that they have demonized basic anatomy and are very ! up ! in arms ! about female bodily freedom,” she wrote. “they’re confused and loud about it. so, technically, it’s not a big deal, and it shouldn’t be, and the idea behind posting something like this is to normalize it. because a lot of girls feel confused about their bodies and what it means to be a woman (in a surface way, on this specific subject, about sexuality and men and who their body belongs to bc of long-lasting systemic repression) . so. it’s cool to be like, it’s whatever. embrace yourself. don’t hide, if you wanna, and wear a bra, if you wanna. but don’t hide to avoid the backlash. because you don’t deserve to have assholes giving you shit about YOUR BODY.”

In the original captions of her posts, the 23-year-old had quoted inspirational women to illustrate her point and encourage self-love.

“Women HAVE a history that has been systematically suppressed,” one message read, quoting Trista Hendren. “Our collective spirituality has largely been tainted to fit the needs of men and those in power. This has a profound effect on the self-esteem of girls and the women they become. This influence can be seen in their life choices, partners and financial security for the rest of their lives. It also has an effect on the way their future partners will view them – and ultimately treat them. Our girls deserve better. The time to introduce feminism and woman-centered spirituality to ALL children is now.”

“this is the age of the ascendant Feminine Principle. In such times as these, women are able to look at themselves with new concepts of value and brilliance. However you inhabit and express being Woman, embrace yourself in that way today!” read another, quoting author Elizabeth Eiler.

