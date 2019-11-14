Disney Channel Actor Chris Tavarez Arrested for Domestic Violence

Chris Tavarez, who starred in the Disney series K.C Undercover alongside Zendaya, has been arrested for domestic violence. According to law enforcement sources who spoke to TMZ, the 27-year-old actor was taken into police custody after he and his girlfriend became involved in an argument over the weekend of Nov. 9. The argument quickly escalated, with the actor reportedly pushing his girlfriend, causing her to hit her head and suffer a concussion.

Authorities were called to the Hollywood property following the incident, though by the time they arrived, Tavarez had already fled the scene. Authorities did, however, observe marks on his girlfriend’s body. She refused medical treatment, though family sources said that she later went to the hospital, where doctors said she suffered a concussion.

Tavarez was arrested two days later and charged with felony domestic violence. He was released on $100,000 bail.

Best known for portraying Darien on the hit Disney show K.C. Undercover from 2016-2018, Tavarez has also had roles in Meet the Browns, Single Ladies, and Lethal Weapon. More recently, he starred as Marc in Saving Zoë, and he is next set to appear as Roger in Valley Girl.

Tavarez has not yet publicly addressed his arrest and it is unclear if he remains in jail or has been released.

The actor is just the latest Disney star to have a run in with the law. Notably, Orlando Brown, who portrayed Eddie Thomas on the Disney Channel program That’s So Raven from 2003 until 2007, has been inundated with highly publicized legal troubles.

Within the course of the past two years, he has been arrested for drug possession, resisting a police officer, and domestic battery. In April of 2017, he was arrested by bounty hunters on outstanding warrants and taken into custody in nothing but his underwear; and his most recent arrest, in September of 2018, he was charged with burglary and held on $13,000 bail after he was caught on camera changing the locks inside of a restaurant belonging to his friend.

Brown’s legal troubles had initially begun in January of 2018 when he was arrested after an argument between him, his girlfriend, and his girlfriend’s mother. When police investigated, they found an active warrant from another police department for him, stemming from 2016 charges of battery, resisting a peace officer and possession of a controlled substance.

Meanwhile, Brandon Mychal Smith, who appeared on Hannah Montana and Sonny With a Chance, was charged with a DUI in August of 2017, and David Henrie, from Wizards of Waverly Place, arrested after he was found to have a loaded M&P Shield 9mm pistol while going through a TSA screening. Henrie later addressed the arrest and took full responsibility.