Disney Alum Defends Decision to Remarry 2 Years After Husband’s Death

In December 2015, Disney alum Tiffany Thornton’s husband, Christopher Carney, passed away in a car crash after his friend, 37-year-old Ezekiel Blanton, swerved and hit a tree, KTHV reported at the time. Blanton also died in the crash, and Thornton, who shares two children with Carney, was made a widow.

Best day of my life 10/7/17 A post shared by Tiffany Thornton (@tiffthornton) on Oct 7, 2017 at 8:44pm PDT

On Saturday, Thornton married Josiah Capaci on what she described as the “Best day of my life” on Instagram, posting a lengthy message defending her decision to remarry after receiving criticism for the choice.

“This. This is love,” she wrote. “That all encompassing, enduring, accepting, near perfect love. The kind that trumps my need to snap back at people who have the audacity to comment on my Instagram about whether I loved my first husband or not.”

“But let me take a moment to explain something to you. There is no timeline for grief or for when God moves in your life in undeniable ways,” the 31-year-old continued. “I was a mess yesterday during our wedding ceremony. So many emotions flooded my heart as I walked down those balcony steps to the arms of my gift from God. I thought of Chris watching us and knowing he would have loved the choice I made, for me and for the boys.”

Thornton added that Carney’s parents were in the front row at her wedding and that they are happy for Thornton’s sons and “love” Capaci.

“I am so completely humbled by the love I receive from this man,” Thornton wrote of her new husband. “Jo came along EXACTLY when God knew I needed him. It wasn’t my choice to fall in love so quickly after Chris passed but I was growing so comfortable with being alone that it was becoming unhealthy…When I say ‘Jo is the greatest thing that’s ever happened to me’ that in no way indicates that I didn’t love my first husband with all that I had. How dare any one of you judge me and say that on a social platform.”

“I will always love Chris and Jo knows that. And I will always love Jo. The beautiful thing about love is that it multiplies as new blessings come into your life. I don’t have to share one bucket of love with the special people in my life. Each one has their own bucket. Get it? Isn’t that amazing??” she concluded. “God’s timing is not our own. And I praise Him for that. You should too.”

